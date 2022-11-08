Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 8, 2022

Christmas decorations going up downtown

The Town of Culpeper Light & Power Department is scheduled to install holiday decorations and lighting this week along the 200 block of East Davis Street.

This operation is scheduled to commence 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Wednesday, Nov. 9, weather permitting. A safety work zone will require East Davis St. to be closed from East St. to Commerce St. Motorists will be required to take alternate routes during this time. Questions? Contact Public Works at 540/825-0285.

School Board Committee meeting canceled

The Culpeper County School Board Admin Committee meeting scheduled for Nov. 8 has been canceled. The next meeting will be Dec. 20.

Scouting for Food this weekend

Boy Scout Troop 196 and Cub Scout Pack 196 out of Culpeper will be participating in Boy Scouts of America’s National Scouting for Food campaign this weekend.

Scouts will be walking in community neighborhoods distributing Scouting for Food Post-it notes on front doors by this Friday Nov. 11. Food donations should be placed by mailboxes by 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 for the scouts to pick up.

All donations will benefit the Culpeper Food Closet. Manpower is limited, so households that don’t receive a Scouting for Food post-it, should please feel free to participate by bringing donations to the drop-off location. Donations can be dropped off at the rear entrance of St. Lukes Lutheran Church 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 12.

Questions? Call 919/585-4542. Please help local scouts support the community and local food bank.

Neighbors of Culpeper 1-year anniversary

A local magazine, Neighbors of Culpeper, will celebrate its one-year anniversary at 4 p.m. this Thursday, Nov. 10 on the back deck of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, along Sperryville Pike in town.

Join the chamber, Amy Meyers and Terri Peterson in celebrating this milestone of a new publication featuring inspiring families from the community, local businesses, charities, events, recipes and so much more

Election Day closures, postponements

Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. around the county for the General Election.

Culpeper County Town and County offices will be closed today for Election Day. Schools and the library will also be closed.

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its monthly committee meetings on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 a.m. with Public Works.

Culpeper Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday and not tonight due to the election. The meeting is held in the county administration building on North Main Street.

Needs of the week: shampoo, soap, canned meatThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. The needs for this week are personal care items (shampoo, bar soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes), canned meat, tuna and chicken.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Election Day grilled cheese, soup and pie

Little Fork United Methodist Circuit Women will serve up a variety of soups, grilled cheese sandwiches and pie from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Election Day.

The lunch will be provided at Oak Shade United Methodist Church, 9906 Rixeyville Rd., Rixeyville for a free will offering. Funds to go towards mission projects. Carry out will be available.

Spanberger in NOVA, F’burg on Election Day

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will spend Election Day stopping by a variety of polling locations across Virginia’s new 7th Congressional District on Election Day to greet voters as they make their voices heard.

The two-term incumbent’s Nov. 8 stops will include voting sites in Dumfries, three in Woodbridge, two in Fredericksburg, Stafford County and another stop in Dumfries, her final to end the day at First Mount Zion Baptist Church.

Vega holds final rally in Triangle

Yesli Vega, Republican nominee for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, held her final “Get Out the Vote” rally Monday night in Prince William County.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, and Attorney General Jason Miyares all rejoined Vega at the end of the campaign trail, Nov. 7 after work, in her bid to unseat incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanbeger. The rally was held in Locust Shade Park in Triangle.