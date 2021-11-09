Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 9, 2021

The Rotary Club sponsors Flags for Heroes today at The Culpeper
A flag ceremony honoring all those who make a positive impact will be held at 2 p.m. today, Nov. 9 on the grounds of The Culpeper senior living community between route 299 and James Madison Highway.
The local Rotary Club and community partnered on this first-ever “Flags for Heroes” program to coordinate with Veterans Day, recently placing 181 American flags in the field facing the highway. The names of those heroes will be read at today’s ceremonies.
Sponsor flagsforheroesculpeper.com/ to honor veterans, first responders, medical workers, teachers, any hero.
Local government meetings today
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors has several committees meeting this morning starting at 8:30 a.m. with Public Works at county administration, 302 N. Main St.
Building & Grounds Committee will meet at 9 a.m. followed at 10 a.m. with the Rules Committee which includes an agenda item about potential implementation of a cigarette tax or meals tax in the county.
Culpeper Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. tonight, Nov. 9 at county administration, 302 N. Main St. Watch at culpepermedia.org/live-stream
Agendas and documents are at Culpeper County and town of Culpeper Boarddocs.
Celebrating Veterans Day this week at Culpeper National Cemetery
The Annual Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. this Thursday, Nov. 11 at Culpeper National Cemetery.
American Legion Post 330 Commander Walt Williams will emcee with keynote Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, Army Special Forces Veteran. Culpeper County and Eastern View high school bands will provide the music.
An Open House will follow at American Legion Post 330, 14222 Rixeyville Rd. in Culpeper. All are welcome to join. Know a Veteran? please invite them as well.
Culpeper Food Closet Need of the Week: gravy, canned corn and yams
The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. Every week, the ministry posts a few items that are low in stock. This is a great way to get local youth involved.
This week, the food closet is extremely low on beverages: Gatorade, soda, waters, juices, coffee and tea. Other needs are gravy (seasoning packet or jar), canned corn and canned yams.
ststephensculpeper.net culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.comFB: The-Culpeper-Food-Closet and 540/825-1177.
Blood Drive today at Madison Fire Hall
With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, donors are encouraged to continue to make and keep appointments to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage, according to a release from American Red Cross.
A local Blood Drive will be held 1:30 to 7 p.m. today, Nov. 9 at Madison Fire Hall, 1223 N. Main St in the town of Madison.
Schedule an appointment now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-733-2767.