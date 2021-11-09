Culpeper area community briefs for Nov. 9, 2021

The Rotary Club sponsors Flags for Heroes today at The Culpeper

A flag ceremony honoring all those who make a positive impact will be held at 2 p.m. today, Nov. 9 on the grounds of The Culpeper senior living community between route 299 and James Madison Highway.

The local Rotary Club and community partnered on this first-ever “Flags for Heroes” program to coordinate with Veterans Day, recently placing 181 American flags in the field facing the highway. The names of those heroes will be read at today’s ceremonies.

Sponsor flagsforheroesculpeper.com/ to honor veterans, first responders, medical workers, teachers, any hero.

Local government meetings today

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors has several committees meeting this morning starting at 8:30 a.m. with Public Works at county administration, 302 N. Main St.

Building & Grounds Committee will meet at 9 a.m. followed at 10 a.m. with the Rules Committee which includes an agenda item about potential implementation of a cigarette tax or meals tax in the county.