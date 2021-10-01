Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 1, 2021

Meet watercolor artist in the alley during First FridayCome meet watercolor artist Anita Zymoika Amrehin today, Oct. 1 at the tiny, enchanted alley leading to iNes, fine jewelry, 129 E. Davis St. Suite 140.
Touch a truck Sat. at Culpeper Baptist Come out and meet local first responders and check out some really cool trucks 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 2 in the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church on West Street.
Admission is free and food trucks will be on site. Culpeper Police Department will be hosting trucks, tractors, and cars from all over the tri-county area.
CCHS students can get first dose COVID vaccine in school Fri.Local students can get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus during a Virginia Dept. Health clinic this Friday at Culpeper County High School, according to a school system parent notification.
Parents who want their child to get the free vaccine should complete the form should register online through VDH.
Parents/guardians must sign consent forms in order for students to participate. The health department will return Oct. 22 to give second doses, according to the school system.
LaFond appointed state liaison for military spousesKayla LaFond has been named the Military Spouse Liaison at Virginia Department of Veterans Services.
She will serve as state liaison to military spouses, conduct outreach and serve as an advocate for military spouses throughout the state. LaFond will also work with Virginia’s Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs and the VDVS Commissioner to provide legislative and policy recommendations to the Governor and members of the Virginia General Assembly.
LaFond is an active duty military spouse, according to a release. She most recently served as a Transition Assistance and Employment Educator at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach. She helped provide tools to transitioning service members and military spouses to secure meaningful and successful careers in the civilian workforce. She previously worked in a similar Fleet and Family Support Center position at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego, California.
“We have dozens of military installations in Virginia and every year thousands of service members establish a home in the Commonwealth,” said Commissioner of VDVS John Maxwell in a statement. “It is vitally important that we do everything possible to welcome the spouses of service members and guide them to pathways towards rewarding employment in Virginia. With her experience and energy, Kayla LaFond will be a strong advocate for all military spouses throughout the state.” kayla.lafond@dvs.virginia.gov.
REC sponsors Electric Vehicle Fall FestivalRappahannock Electric Cooperative will answer questions about electric vehicles and share the latest details this Sunday, Oct. 3 at the first Electric Vehicle Fall Festival.
The event is happening 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg. REC is proud to co-host the event along with Mattaponi Winery and Proferred BBI Tools
Wrapping up Drive Electric Week, the event celebrates the electric vehicle community and will provide those interested with information as the electric vehicle industry continues to evolve. Attendees can look forward to a day full of electrified family fun, an opportunity to check out the Spotsylvania Farmers Market and craft fair, and enjoy a wine tasting garden and live music.
“This event is a great way to connect with the community around a hot topic,” said REC spokesperson Casey Hollins. “Not only is it a great day for families to come out, but it’s a great opportunity to learn more about electric vehicles.” electricvehiclefest.com/.