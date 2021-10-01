Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 1, 2021

She will serve as state liaison to military spouses, conduct outreach and serve as an advocate for military spouses throughout the state. LaFond will also work with Virginia’s Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs and the VDVS Commissioner to provide legislative and policy recommendations to the Governor and members of the Virginia General Assembly.

LaFond is an active duty military spouse, according to a release. She most recently served as a Transition Assistance and Employment Educator at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach. She helped provide tools to transitioning service members and military spouses to secure meaningful and successful careers in the civilian workforce. She previously worked in a similar Fleet and Family Support Center position at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego, California.

“We have dozens of military installations in Virginia and every year thousands of service members establish a home in the Commonwealth,” said Commissioner of VDVS John Maxwell in a statement. “It is vitally important that we do everything possible to welcome the spouses of service members and guide them to pathways towards rewarding employment in Virginia. With her experience and energy, Kayla LaFond will be a strong advocate for all military spouses throughout the state.” kayla.lafond@dvs.virginia.gov.