Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 10, 2021

Town offices closed for Columbus DayIn observance of Columbus Day, town of Culpeper offices will be closed Monday, Oct.11. There will be no trash collection on Monday. Monday’s trash will be picked up Tuesday.
Holiday transportation interruptionRappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Monday, Oct. 11 due to the Columbus Day holiday.
Orange offices, libraries landfill to close MondayOrange County offices, libraries, the landfill, and collections center sites will be closed on Monday, Oct. 11 in observance of the Columbus Day and Yorktown Victory Day holidays. All will resume their normal operating hours on Tuesday.
School Board, PTO meeting Monday nightThe Culpeper County School Board Finance Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 in the county office, 302 N. Main St. followed at 6 p.m. with the regular school board meeting.
Culpeper Middle School PTO will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the school conference room.
UVA Mobile Mammography at Powell WellnessScreening mammograms will be offered by UVA Mobile Mammography Services at Powell Wellness Center on Oct. 15.
Appointments are required and are available 9:30 a.m.–2 p.m. at 434/297-5202 (have physician and insurance information available). There are programs that exist to cover the cost of exams for individuals without health insurance. Please inquire about available programs when calling the appointment line.
The UVA mobile mammography coach brings comprehensive screening services to women at workplaces and community locations throughout Virginia. The self-contained coach offers on-site breast cancer screenings using the latest technology, including 3D imaging, and is wheelchair-accessible. Powell Wellness Center is at 1005 Golf Drive in Culpeper. powellwellnesscenter.org
The Addams Family comes to Locust Grove“The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” will come to life this week in a stage presentation by the Lake of the Wood Players.
The production promises to be a musical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family after Wednesday, all grown up, falls in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family.
Performance times and dates are 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, 16, 22 and 23 and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 17, 23 and 24. Adult tickets are $29, students/$24 and children 12 and younger/$15.
Dan Ditzler will be director at Lake of the Woods Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Rd. in Locust Grove. Lowplayers.org and 540/972-6385.
Piedmont Community Band to play free concertWindmore Foundation for the Arts Piedmont Community Band is hosting an out-of-this-world superhero-inspired party at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17 in the worship center at Culpeper Baptist Church.