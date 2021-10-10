Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 10, 2021

Town offices closed for Columbus DayIn observance of Columbus Day, town of Culpeper offices will be closed Monday, Oct.11. There will be no trash collection on Monday. Monday’s trash will be picked up Tuesday.

Holiday transportation interruptionRappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Monday, Oct. 11 due to the Columbus Day holiday.

Orange offices, libraries landfill to close MondayOrange County offices, libraries, the landfill, and collections center sites will be closed on Monday, Oct. 11 in observance of the Columbus Day and Yorktown Victory Day holidays. All will resume their normal operating hours on Tuesday.

School Board, PTO meeting Monday nightThe Culpeper County School Board Finance Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 in the county office, 302 N. Main St. followed at 6 p.m. with the regular school board meeting.

Culpeper Middle School PTO will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the school conference room.

UVA Mobile Mammography at Powell WellnessScreening mammograms will be offered by UVA Mobile Mammography Services at Powell Wellness Center on Oct. 15.