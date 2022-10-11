Culpeper-area community briefs for Oct. 11, 2022

Town seeking Lake Pelham name change—again

Culpeper Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. tonight, Oct. 11 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. On the agenda is a committee motion to rename Lake Pelham to Lake Culpeper.

This topic has been oft-discussed, but as of Monday the Confederate general’s name remains on the town reservoir. Watch the livestream on Culpeper Media Network.

Committees of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning, Oct. 11 starting at 8:30 a.m. with Public Works, Building & Grounds at 9 a.m., and Rules Committee at 10 a.m. at county administration.

The Culpeper County Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 in county administration. On the agenda is consideration of a 61-lot housing development at Route 229 and Ira Hoffman Lane. A separate application seeks approval for a stone quarry along Zachary Taylor Highway in the Cedar Mountain District.

See agendas and documents at Culpeper County and Town of Culpeper on Boarddocs.

Needs of the week: canned fruit, cereal

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. The needs for this week are: canned fruit—peaches and mixed fruit—and cereal—corn flakes and rice cereals.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Chamber breakfast mixer on cyber security

Join the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Small Business Advisory Council at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Culpeper County Library for a breakfast mixer and cyber security discussion with David Groot, of Windstar Technologies Inc.

With over 25 years’ experience in both business and technology, Groot has a knack for breaking down technical jargon to the not so technical, and as a technical trainer has worked with clients like BMW, and ABN Amro Bank.

Stop by for networking and to learn how to keep businesses’ information safe from cyber threats. RSVP to president@culpeperchamber.com

Quad County Business Summit this week

The Seventh Annual Quad County Business Summit will be held 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Bluegreen Shenandoah Crossing Resort, 174 Horseshoe Circle in Gordonsville.

The Summit will include a keynote speaker, a local business owner panel discussion with a Q&A session, opportunities for networking, a luncheon, and the QuadTank: a winner-take-all pitch competition. The event is free for businesses from the host counties of Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison and Orange. See www.qcbsummit.com.

Warrenton Idol at Youth Music Fest

American Idol contestant Mike Parker, of Warrenton, will perform with local talent at the Youth Music Festival happening 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 15 at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville.

This event celebrates the progression of youth talent, from novice artists taking the stage for the first time to those booking local gigs, to Parker, now shining in the lights of the national stage.

The music begins with the Fauquier Rock Band managed by Jerry Hull followed by Modal Music students managed by Chris Bauer. Carleigh Jane will perform followed by Warrenton Idol, Mike Parker. He was a featured country singer in the 2022 season of American Idol earlier this year.

Get tickets at verdunadventurebound.org and 540/937-4920.

Art of Aging Expo Thursday in Culpeper

The signature event of Aging Together, put on pause by the pandemic, returns this weekend to Culpeper.

The Art of Aging Lifestyle & Wellness Expo will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Thursday, Oct. 13 Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Rd. in the Town of Culpeper. The free festival is for older adults, families, caregivers, veterans and professionals serving older adults or younger people thinking about planning for their own future.

There will be health screenings, job fair for 50 years and better, activities, fun, food from Catch the Chef, Area Agency and more. See agingtogether.org or 540/829-6405.