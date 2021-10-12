Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 12, 2021

Culpeper County Board committee meetings today

The Building & Grounds Committee will meet at 9 a.m. today, Oct. 12 at county administration, 302 N. Main St. Rules Committee will follow at 9:30 a.m. See agenda and documents at Culpeper County BoardDocs.

Town Council meeting tonight

The regular monthly meeting of town council will be held tonight at 7 p.m. at county administration, 302 N. Main St.

See agenda and documents at town of Culpeper BoardDocs and watch at culpepermedia.org/live-stream

Wayland Road culvert replacement project

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department has scheduled a contractor to perform a culvert replacement operation this week on Wayland Road, between Wayland Manor Drive and Franklin Meadows Dr. on Vaughn Branch. Wayland Road will be closed for the work.

The contractor will be installing new reinforced concrete storm water pipe across Vaughn Branch on Wayland Road. This operation will consist of open cutting the existing asphalt pavement, placing new culvert pipe and back filling.

