Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 12, 2021
Paper boy

Brent Orr captured this photo Saturday outside of Early’s Flooring in Amissville of he and wife, Kristie’s, grandson looking for his daily newspaper, the Culpeper Star-Exponent. CJ Bridges lives in Culpeper and turns 2 this month.

Culpeper County Board committee meetings today

The Building & Grounds Committee will meet at 9 a.m. today, Oct. 12 at county administration, 302 N. Main St. Rules Committee will follow at 9:30 a.m. See agenda and documents at Culpeper County BoardDocs.

Town Council meeting tonight

The regular monthly meeting of town council will be held tonight at 7 p.m. at county administration, 302 N. Main St.

See agenda and documents at town of Culpeper BoardDocs and watch at culpepermedia.org/live-stream

Wayland Road culvert replacement project

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department has scheduled a contractor to perform a culvert replacement operation this week on Wayland Road, between Wayland Manor Drive and Franklin Meadows Dr. on Vaughn Branch. Wayland Road will be closed for the work.

The contractor will be installing new reinforced concrete storm water pipe across Vaughn Branch on Wayland Road. This operation will consist of open cutting the existing asphalt pavement, placing new culvert pipe and back filling.

Construction will occur 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting today Oct. 12 and should be completed by Friday, Oct. 15, weather permitting. Motorists will be required to take alternate routes and are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone. 540/825-0285.

Coffee, Conversation Thursdays in Warrenton

Spiritual Care Support Ministries hosts a public gathering time 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at its offices, 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton.

The ministry opens to the community to provide fellowship, encouragement, and hope through conversation with others, a cup of coffee, tea, light refreshments, and a place to chat. scsm.tv or 540/349-5814.

Food Closet Need of the Week

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

Donations are always needed. This week, the ministry asks for drinks (bottled water, Gatorade, soda), individually wrapped snacks, canned fruit and instant oatmeal. ststephensculpeper.net culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook and 540/825-1177.

Hydrant flushing this week on Belle Avenue, Dominion Square

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will be performing unidirectional flushing of water distribution along Belle Avenue and the Dominion Square Shopping Center, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning today-Friday, Oct. 15, weather permitting.

A work zone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this area and to drive slowly. Some discoloration of water should be expected, but the condition should be temporary. 540/825-0285

