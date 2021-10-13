Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 13, 2021

Spirits of Brandy Station event this weekend

Ghost hunting and scary stories by the campfire will commence this weekend at key locations on the Civil War battlefield in Brandy Station—Fleetwood Hill and ruins of St. James Church.

Spirit Guides Paranormal, Haunted MD, Transcend Paranormal, Madison Area Paranormal Society, Shadow Walkers Paranormal, Fife Paranormal and Lunar Paranormal will conduct the probe this Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16. Check-in begins at 6 p.m., the investigation will run until 1 a.m.

Historic Fleetwood Church sits on hallowed ground, looking toward the battlefield, site of the largest cavalry battle of the Civil War.

Investigators will wear Civil War-era clothing, and guests are invited to dress up as well. The event will occur in the dark, on a field and in a copse of trees, so attendees are urged to dress for navigating rough terrain. Tickets are $50. Proceeds will benefit restoration of historic Fleetwood Church in Brandy Station. Call 540/727-7718 for more information.

