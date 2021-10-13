Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 13, 2021

Spirits of Brandy Station event this weekend
Ghost hunting and scary stories by the campfire will commence this weekend at key locations on the Civil War battlefield in Brandy Station—Fleetwood Hill and ruins of St. James Church.
Spirit Guides Paranormal, Haunted MD, Transcend Paranormal, Madison Area Paranormal Society, Shadow Walkers Paranormal, Fife Paranormal and Lunar Paranormal will conduct the probe this Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16. Check-in begins at 6 p.m., the investigation will run until 1 a.m.
Historic Fleetwood Church sits on hallowed ground, looking toward the battlefield, site of the largest cavalry battle of the Civil War.
Investigators will wear Civil War-era clothing, and guests are invited to dress up as well. The event will occur in the dark, on a field and in a copse of trees, so attendees are urged to dress for navigating rough terrain. Tickets are $50. Proceeds will benefit restoration of historic Fleetwood Church in Brandy Station. Call 540/727-7718 for more information.
Youngkin hosting rally today in town
Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin will host a “Parents Matter” Rally from 12:30 to 2 p.m. today, Oct. 13 at The Pier, next to the Depot at 302 E. Davis St.
The campaign rally is in response to Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe’s recent statement “parents shouldn’t be telling schools what they should teach.”
School board committee meets
The Culpeper County School Board Capital Planning Committee Meeting will meet at 8:30 a.m. today in the School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane.
Culpeper County planners meet tonight
The Culpeper County Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. tonight, Oct. 13 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
On the agenda is a request from Caruso Odin to rezone 12 acres along Nalles Mill Road from Rural Area to R3 (Residential) for development of an age-restricted neighborhood. See agenda and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.
Taking applications for fuel assistance
Culpeper County Human Services and Department of Social Services will accept fuel assistance applications for home heating costs through Nov. 12.
Grants to Culpeper County residents can also be used for furnace re-starts, late charges, delivery charges, installation charges and connection or re-connection fees.
Eligible recipients must meet income requirements, for example, a household of one with a maximum monthly gross income of $1,610 up to a household of 20 with a maximum gross monthly income of $12,393.
Applications can be picked up at Culpeper DSS, 1835 Industry Dr. in Culpeper, commonhelp.virginia.gov/access/ or by calling 727-0372. Assistance is based on availability of funds.
Cornhole Tournament at Old Trade Brewery
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament from 2-5 p.m. (practice begins at 1) this Saturday, Oct. 16 on the grounds of Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station.
This is a cash prize, regulation boards, bracket style double elimination, family event with playground on site. Registration is $30 for each two person team. Food and refreshments can be purchased from the Brewery.
Cornhole Tournaments will take place monthly on the 3rd Sat. of the month through November. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make the community a better place to live.
The Ruritans will donate all proceeds to Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad and Culpeper Thrive Women’s Clinic. jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or 540/522-6740.
Dementia Education Conference today
The final day of the two-day Virtual Dementia Education Conference & Exhibit Hall will take place 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today, Oct. 13 on Zoom.
Free for family caregivers, the event will cover topics such as resiliency, overcoming social isolation, Parkinson’s Disease, grief and guilt, community resources and optimizing body, mind and spirit. Register at agingtogether.org or call 540/829-6405.
Fall season ripe for apple picking in Madison
The Annual Apple Harvest Festival at Graves Mountain Lodge concludes this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16.
The seasonal event features apple picking, live music, pony rides, hay wagon rides, a petting zoo, a variety of food options and vendors. Admission is $5 for age 16 and older.
Blue Ridge Thunder and Cardinal Cloggers will perform on Saturday. Sunday’s entertainment will feature James Tamelcoff and the Skyline Country Cloggers. Gravesmountain.com
Empowering Culpeper food distribution
Empowering Culpeper will host its monthly food distribution 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 16 at Culpeper United Methodist Church.
Precautions remain in place to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. All volunteers will wear masks during the distribution and community members are also required to wear masks. Masks will be available during the distribution, if needed.
As community members enter the church, they will be seated and given a number. Their number will be called once their food distribution is ready for pick-up. To ensure adequate social distancing, one person per household can enter the church.
Empowering Culpeper is an all-volunteer food distribution program of People Incorporated, a Virginia-based community action agency. empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.
Social justice-inspired writings sought
The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation is in search of writers and performers of poetry, prose and spoken word entries for an upcoming event.
Entries, due Nov. 9, should focus on social justice and civil and human rights, locally, nationally or globally. As a guideline, the performance of the entry should be no longer than seven minutes. Submit entries to SSPF 15191 Montanus Dr. #154, Culpeper, VA 22701 or contact@scrabbleschool.org.