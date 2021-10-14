Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 14, 2021

Keyser Road bridge open again
The Route 735 (Keyser Road) bridge over Buck Run in Fauquier County opened Wednesday to traffic, a day ahead of schedule following a VDOT rehabilitation.
The road is back open to traffic. The bridge was built in 1952 and has a posted weight limit of 16 tons. With construction complete, the bridge is open to all legal weight vehicles.
Mane Street Hair Salon ribbon cutting Friday
Mane Street Hair Salon is moving, rebranding and expanding. In celebration of its five-year anniversary and reopening a ribbon-cutting an open house will be held on Friday, Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. at the new location, 201 Waters Place, No. 101.
The salon invites the public to join in with drinks from Mountain Run Winery and Beer Hound, with a raw bar from The Pier, and door prizes and raffles for services and gift cards to be given away.
For more information visit manestreeths.com.
Local Democratic Committee ribbon cutting
The Culpeper County Democratic Committee is excited to announce the opening of its new office at 205 S. East Street, Suite A, in Culpeper.
Committee members and the public is invited to a ribbon cutting and open house 4 to 6 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 15 with the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and Culpeper Renaissance.
Office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for up-to-date information, campaign materials, activities participation and membership forms. Election canvassing is conducted Saturdays at 305 S. Main Street, Culpeper. Visitors are asked to please wear a mask.
Family Grief Camp in Warrenton
Spiritual Care Support Ministries is hosting Family Grief Camp this Friday, Oct. 16 at 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton.
A one-day camp for children ages 6 to 17, along with their adult caregivers, who are grieving the death of a family member or friend. Children will enjoy games and other special activities along with supportive discussions to help them learn to move through grief, relieve isolation, and build trust and self-esteem. scsm.tv or 540/349-5814.
Candidates’ forum at Richardsville VFD
At the request of citizens in the community, the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Dept. & Rescue Squad will host an informational forum at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 for local candidates running for Stevensburg and Cedar Mountain District seats on the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.
Fire department officials will give opening remarks and each candidate will have two minutes for opening statements. Candidates will then answer questions by citizens in attendance followed by a two-minute closing statement.
Running in Stevensburg are incumbent Bill Chase, Susan Gugino and Laura Rogers. Running in Cedar Mountain are incumbent Jack Frazier and Dave Durr. All have been invited to attend the upcoming program. RSVP 540/219-5733 or rvfdrs_presdient@aol.com
Witches & Warlock Bash at Salem VFD
The Salem Volunteer Fire Department presents the annual “Witches and Warlocks Bash” featuring the band “ The Worx” from 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Oct. 23. The stationhouse is located just off of Sperryville Pike at 13428 Scotts Mill Rd. in Culpeper.
Admission is $20 per person at the door for 21 and older with a valid ID. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food and drinks sold by Salem VFD. All cash, no credit cards; there is an ATM on site.
Costumes are encouraged, however, no Halloween masks, please. Outside food or drinks are not allowed.
Any business or individual wishing to sponsor this event, contact Kevin Winn at 540/219-7771 or Kim Atkins at 540/229-7206. All are welcome for a great evening of food, music and dancing with all proceeds to be Salem VFD.