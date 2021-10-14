Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 14, 2021

Fire department officials will give opening remarks and each candidate will have two minutes for opening statements. Candidates will then answer questions by citizens in attendance followed by a two-minute closing statement.

Running in Stevensburg are incumbent Bill Chase, Susan Gugino and Laura Rogers. Running in Cedar Mountain are incumbent Jack Frazier and Dave Durr. All have been invited to attend the upcoming program. RSVP 540/219-5733 or rvfdrs_presdient@aol.com

Witches & Warlock Bash at Salem VFD

The Salem Volunteer Fire Department presents the annual “Witches and Warlocks Bash” featuring the band “ The Worx” from 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Oct. 23. The stationhouse is located just off of Sperryville Pike at 13428 Scotts Mill Rd. in Culpeper.

Admission is $20 per person at the door for 21 and older with a valid ID. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food and drinks sold by Salem VFD. All cash, no credit cards; there is an ATM on site.

Costumes are encouraged, however, no Halloween masks, please. Outside food or drinks are not allowed.

Any business or individual wishing to sponsor this event, contact Kevin Winn at 540/219-7771 or Kim Atkins at 540/229-7206. All are welcome for a great evening of food, music and dancing with all proceeds to be Salem VFD.