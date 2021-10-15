Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 15, 2021

Culpeper’s Capital Wing flying into West Virginia
The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force based at Culpeper Regional Airport will bring its Warbird Showcase event to the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport in Martinsburg West Virginia 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this weekend, Oct. 16 and 17.
Admission and parking is free, donations appreciated to the non-profit MRB Foundation and Capital Wing. Warbird rides will be available in a Stinson L-5 Sentinel, WWII Forward Air Controller aircraft, and Boeing PT-17 Stearman bi-plane, a WWII trainer. Purchase advance tickets at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/
“Warbird rides are an opportunity for the public to sit in the same seats as did the crew of our aircraft in WWII. And feel the same power of the engines at take-off just as they did. And smell the same smells they did,” said Pete Ballard, Warbird Rides Coordinator for the Capital Wing.
At the other end of the runway from the WWII warbirds will be a Boeing C-17 Globemaster of the 167th Airlift Wing, WV Air National Guard, based at the Martinsburg Airport. It will be on static display and available for walk-thrus.
The C-17 is one of the largest US Air Force aircraft with a wingspan of 169 feet, with an empty weight of 282,000 lbs. By comparison The Capital Wing Stinson L-5 wingspan is 34 feet and weighs 1,550 lbs. empty. capitalwingcaf@gmail.com.
Spanberger: Enroll Oct. 15-Dec. 7 for Medicare changes
Medicare Open Enrollment begins today, Friday Oct. 15, according to a release from Rep. Abigail Spanberger.
Eligible Virginians will soon be able to preview and compare their Medicare coverage options for 2022 health and drug plans at medicare.gov. Using the Medicare Plan Finder, recipients can create or access a list of their drugs, compare their current Medicare plan to others, and see prices based on eligible help with drug costs. Information on coverage options is also at 1-800-MEDICARE.
Citizens have until Dec. 7 to complete Medicare Open Enrollment, according to Spanberger. Seniors who would like to keep their current Medicare coverage do not need to re-enroll. Have questions? Contact the congresswoman at 804/401-4110.
Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil virtual again
The Culpeper Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Task Force Candlelight Vigil will held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
The event is again being held virtually again with Culpeper Media Network, which will air the program at culpepermedia.org/live-stream and in the web site library.
In past years, in-person vigils ended with the community coming together with bowed heads and lit candles to remember those lost to domestic violence. Special speakers have included Mildred Mohammed, wife of the DC sniper, and Betty Mahmoody, author of the book made into a film, “Not Without My Daughter,” about escaping domestic abuse in Iran.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In Culpeper that means the appearance of red silhouettes around town. Each figure represent real, local victims who lost their lives to domestic violence. Need help? National Coalition Against Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 and SAFE—Services to Abused Families, Inc Hotline: 800-825-8876.
VDOT to implement shift in traffic at I-66 and U.S. 17
A change to the traffic pattern on U.S. 17 Business (Winchester Road) at the Interstate 66 interchange in Fauquier County south of the town of Marshall will be implemented on Monday, Oct. 18 to address a significant history of crashes at the interchange entrance ramps, according to a VDOT release.
Southbound traffic on U.S. 17 will stop at the crossover for U.S. 17 northbound traffic turning left onto I-66 west. This is a change from the current condition where left-turning traffic must yield to southbound traffic on U.S. 17. The southbound U.S. 17 pavement markings will also be modified to create one southbound through lane and one dedicated right-turn lane for traffic heading west on I-66.
“This change in the traffic pattern is an incremental solution to the crashes at the interchange involving vehicles making left turns onto I-66 and traffic on 17,” said Mark Nesbit, resident engineer in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Warrenton office. “We have worked with Fauquier County to develop a project to provide a long-term solution, but this change is an interim safety improvement until that project can be built.”
Culpeper Youth Basketball sign up
Culpeper Youth Basketball Registration for Girls and Boys ages 6 through 16 will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the local Buffalo Wild Wings this Saturday, Oct. 16 and on Oct. 23.
Age group participation is determined by a child’s age as of Sept. 1. Registration fee is $125 for ages 7-16 and $50 for 6 Year Instructional. Registrants must present a birth certificate and be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Registration closes Oct. 31. culpeperyouthbasketball.leagueapps.com
Harvest party sells out at Narmada Winery
Saturday night’s Diwali Celebration at an Amissville vineyard is sold out.
The tasting room at Narmada Winery will close early at 5 p.m. Oct. 16 in preparation for the festivities. Pre-purchase only platters will be available containing butter chicken, rajma, okra, naan, rice, raitha, pakura and halva.
Platters will be served 6-7 p.m. The bonfire starts at 6:30 with the fireworks show at 7:30. Bottle sales only throughout the reservation required event capped at 150 people.