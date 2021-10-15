Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 15, 2021

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In Culpeper that means the appearance of red silhouettes around town. Each figure represent real, local victims who lost their lives to domestic violence. Need help? National Coalition Against Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 and SAFE—Services to Abused Families, Inc Hotline: 800-825-8876.

VDOT to implement shift in traffic at I-66 and U.S. 17

A change to the traffic pattern on U.S. 17 Business (Winchester Road) at the Interstate 66 interchange in Fauquier County south of the town of Marshall will be implemented on Monday, Oct. 18 to address a significant history of crashes at the interchange entrance ramps, according to a VDOT release.

Southbound traffic on U.S. 17 will stop at the crossover for U.S. 17 northbound traffic turning left onto I-66 west. This is a change from the current condition where left-turning traffic must yield to southbound traffic on U.S. 17. The southbound U.S. 17 pavement markings will also be modified to create one southbound through lane and one dedicated right-turn lane for traffic heading west on I-66.