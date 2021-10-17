Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 17, 2021

In past years, in-person vigils ended with the community coming together with bowed heads and lit candles to remember those lost to domestic violence. Special speakers have included Mildred Mohammed, wife of the DC sniper, and Betty Mahmoody, author of the book made into a film, “Not Without My Daughter,” about escaping domestic abuse in Iran.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In Culpeper that means the appearance of red silhouettes around town. Each figure represent real, local victims who lost their lives to domestic violence. Need help? National Coalition Against Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 and SAFE—Services to Abused Families, Inc Hotline: 800-825-8876.

Salubria After Dark this Friday and Saturday

Spooky stories from the past will be hosted Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23 on the grounds of historic Salubria, circa 1757 mansion in Stevensburg and Culpeper County’s oldest brick house.

The Germanna Foundation, which owns the property, will host the event, which costs $15 per person on Eventbrite.com (search Salubria After Dark).