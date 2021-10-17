Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 17, 2021

Piedmont Community Band concert today
Windmore Foundation for the Arts Piedmont Community Band is hosting an out-of-this-world superhero-inspired party at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17 in the worship center at Culpeper Baptist Church.
Superhero themed activities will launch the program. The band will then perform selections starting at 2 p.m. from favorite superhero movies and TV shows. Face masks are recommended. Concert goers also encouraged to don their capes to join the fun. Donations appreciated.
Witchcraft in Colonial Virginia
The Museum of Culpeper History will host a free, virtual lecture by author and historian Carson Hudson on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. Hudson will share stories of witchcraft in early Virginia during the museum’s Facebook Live webinar.
To watch, go to our Facebook page on Tuesday at 5:00pm, https://www.facebook.com/MuseumOfCulpeperHistory.
For more information, visit www.culpepermuseum.com or contact the museum at education@culpepermuseum.com.
Candidates’ forum at Richardsville VFD
At the request of citizens in the community, the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Dept. & Rescue Squad will host an informational forum at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 for local candidates running for Stevensburg and Cedar Mountain District seats on the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.
Fire department officials will give opening remarks and each candidate will have two minutes for opening statements. Candidates will then answer questions by citizens in attendance followed by a two-minute closing statement.
Running in Stevensburg are incumbent Bill Chase, Susan Gugino and Laura Rogers. Running in Cedar Mountain are incumbent Jack Frazier and Dave Durr. All have been invited to attend the upcoming program. RSVP 540/219-5733 or rvfdrs_presdient@aol.com
Freitas to speak Tuesday in Madison
Del. Nick Freitas will be guest speaker at a meeting of the Madison County Republican Women on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Road, Madison.
Freitas represents the 30th District which is comprised of the Counties of Culpeper (part), Madison and Orange. Challenging him in the upcoming election is Democrat Annette Hyde.
The Madison meeting will feature a meatloaf dinner with sides and desserts by members. Dinner $10. For more information, call (540) 923-4109.
Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil
The Culpeper Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Task Force Candlelight Vigil will held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
The event is again being held virtually again with Culpeper Media Network, which will air the program at culpepermedia.org/live-stream and in the web site library.
In past years, in-person vigils ended with the community coming together with bowed heads and lit candles to remember those lost to domestic violence. Special speakers have included Mildred Mohammed, wife of the DC sniper, and Betty Mahmoody, author of the book made into a film, “Not Without My Daughter,” about escaping domestic abuse in Iran.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In Culpeper that means the appearance of red silhouettes around town. Each figure represent real, local victims who lost their lives to domestic violence. Need help? National Coalition Against Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 and SAFE—Services to Abused Families, Inc Hotline: 800-825-8876.
Salubria After Dark this Friday and Saturday
Spooky stories from the past will be hosted Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23 on the grounds of historic Salubria, circa 1757 mansion in Stevensburg and Culpeper County’s oldest brick house.
The Germanna Foundation, which owns the property, will host the event, which costs $15 per person on Eventbrite.com (search Salubria After Dark).
Guests will be divided in to three groups of 20 and will be led by a Germanna Foundation staff member the three stops, each featuring a professional storyteller. Tours last about an hour, will proceed rain or shine. Some stories may not be suitable for young children.
Hands on History Saturday at Cedar Mountain Battlefield
On Saturday, Oct. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cedar Mountain Battlefield, families and children can make pottery, fly kites, and make battle maps and plans, among other activities, courtesy of the Museum of Culpeper History in partnership with the Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield.
The battlefield is located at 9465 General Winder Road, in Rapidan, about 6 miles south of Culpeper just off Orange Road.
The fee for each participating child is $5, in sessions reserved in advance. Attendees should bring water, wear comfortable footwear and dress appropriately for weather conditions. To reserve a spot or for more information, visit culpepermuseum.com or contact the museum by email at education@culpepermuseum.com.
Witches & Warlock Bash at Salem VFD
The Salem Volunteer Fire Department presents the annual “Witches and Warlocks Bash” featuring the band “ The Worx” from 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Oct. 23. The stationhouse is located just off of Sperryville Pike at 13428 Scotts Mill Rd. in Culpeper.
Admission is $20 per person at the door for 21 and older with a valid ID. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food and drinks sold by Salem VFD. All cash, no credit cards; there is an ATM on site.
Costumes are encouraged, however, no Halloween masks, please. Outside food or drinks are not allowed.
Any business or individual wishing to sponsor this event, contact Kevin Winn at 540/219-7771 or Kim Atkins at 540/229-7206. All are welcome for a great evening of food, music and dancing with all proceeds to be Salem VFD.