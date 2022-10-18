Culpeper-area community briefs for Oct. 18, 2022

Madison GOP hosting VA GOP chair

Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson will be guest speaker at Madison County Republican Women’s monthly meeting 6-8 p.m. tonight, Oct. 18 in the annex at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Rd. in Madison.

Anderson is the 31st Chairman of the Virginia GOP. He was a Member of the Virginia General Assembly (2010-2018) and Colonel, United States Air Force (1979-2009). The meeting will feature marvelous Meatloaf with sides, and desserts by our members. Dinner donation $10. Everyone is invited to attend.

DSS, Head Start boards to meet

The regular monthly meeting of the boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will be held at 1 p.m. this Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the conference room at Culpeper County administration, 302 N. Main St. This meeting is open to the public.

Hardy to address Ruritan Club

The Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold its monthly dinner, special program and meeting at 7 p.m. tonight, Oct. 18, in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road.

No cost to attend. Anyone is invited. The evening will begin with a delicious dinner.

The program speaker will be Andrew Hardy, director of Culpeper County Parks & Recreation. He will talk about Spilman Park in Jeffersonton as well as other parks and recreation in Culpeper County. A short Ruritan business meeting will follow.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a service organization helping the community to be a better place. Members get to know others in our community while helping the community. New members or visitors are always welcome, school age to senior citizens. 540/937-5119 or JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

White House ornaments for sale at EVHS

The Eastern View High School Choir is selling 2022’s official White House ornament.

Ornaments are $25 and can be picked up in the main office at Eastern View High School.

Email Tiffany Richtarski at trichtar@ccpsweb.org to order one.

Reading Between the Wines fundraiserAn annual fundraiser of Culpeper Literacy Council, “Reading Between the Wines” will be held 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Old House Winery in Stevensburg.

Join the event for wine and hors d’oeuvres, and meet Layton Scarbrough, Culpeper ‘Trailblazers’ muralist and artist, who will be selling and signing his new book. Bid on Silent auction items, test one’s knowledge with a U.S. Citizenship test and compete in a spelling bee.

Tickets are $50 at CulpeperLiteracy.org/Reading-Between-the-Wines or at the office at 415 N. Main St., Suite 001.

Assistance for home heating costs

Culpeper Human Services and Culpeper County Department of Social Services are now accepting fuel assistance applications for home heating costs through Nov. 11 from income-eligible individuals and families.

This assistance helps with home heating costs and can also be used for furnace re-starts, late charges, delivery charges, installation charges and connection or re-connection fees.

Applicants must live in Culpeper, must have a heating expense responsibility and met monthly gross income requirements. For example, a household of one with a gross monthly income up to $1,699 would qualify as would a family of four with gross monthly income up to $3,469 to a family of 20 with a gross monthly income of $12,909.

Income of all household members must be verified. Benefits are determined and authorized for deliveries or service will be sent to vendors in the month of December.

Get an application at the Culpeper Department of Social Services, 1835 Industry Drive, Culpeper, at commonhelp.virginia.gov/access/, 855/635-4370 or 727-0372 ext. 371. Assistance is based on the availability of funds. Suspect Fraud or Abuse of any kind? Report it to 540/727-0372 or 800/552-3431.

Culpeper school events Oct. 18-Nov. 3

Calendar of events from Culpeper County Public Schools:

Oct. 18 – Culpeper County School Board Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 8 a.m.

Oct. 19 – Eastern View High School Mock Interviews, EVHS Campus, Not open to public

Oct. 20 – Culpeper County High School Mock Interviews, CCHS Campus, Not open to public

Oct. 21 – No School for Students, Parent/Teacher Conferences, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Oct 24 – CCSB Regular Work Session, CCHS Studio, 6 p.m.

Nov. 3 – Culpeper County High School and Eastern View High School One Act Festival, CCHS Auditorium, 6–9 p.m.

Survey for Virginians 60 and up

The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services invites Virginia residents ages 60 and older to give feedback on the Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults, through Oct. 27 at polco.us/va2022.

The survey will inform the development of the next State Plan for Aging Services (2023-2-27). The plan guides the Commonwealth’s implementation of Older Americans Act programs and services and seeks to coordinate a statewide response to meeting the needs of older Virginians. The online survey is available in Arabic, English, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese. Those who receive the open participation survey link are encouraged to participate.

Polco is conducting the survey on behalf of DARS. They are committed to a strict privacy policy – they only share anonymous, combined results. Participants’ individual data and responses are never shared.

The findings from the survey will be integrated into the department’s needs assessment. The results will enable state agencies, local governments, community-based organizations, the private sector and other community members to understand more thoroughly and predict more accurately the services and resources required to serve older Virginians and their caregivers.