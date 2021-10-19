Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 19, 2021

Farmington Elementary Day of Awesomeness
Farmington Elementary School conducted a very successful fundraiser this school year with STEP IT UP!— an “experience-based fundraiser that celebrates friendship, fitness, and fun,” according to a Culpeper County Public Schools release from spokeswoman Laura Hoover.
STEP IT UP!, part of Power of Purpose!, strives “to celebrate the AWESOMENESS of every child by raising funds in a way that focuses on PURPOSE over PROFITS.”
The event at Farmington kicked off Aug. 31 and culminated with the final reward, the Day of Awesomeness. During this special event, each grade level spent 45 minutes outside on a variety of inflatable play areas.
Yowell Elementary will have their Day of Awesomeness next week, according to the school division.
Drug Take Back Day this Saturday at Culpeper hospital
The majority of misused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet, according to the Culpeper Police Dept.
To prevent this from happening, town law enforcement is partnering with Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services and UVA Culpeper Medical Center to host DEA’s Drug Take Back Day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday Oct. 23 at the hospital, 501 Sunset Lane.
Turn in your unused and expired pharmaceuticals in this safe setting. Can’t make the event? Culpeper PD has a MedReturn box available 24/7 in their front lobby.
Food Closet Need of the Week
The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. Every week the ministry posts items low in stock, this week: beverages, coffee tea, juice, soda and water, sugar and applesauce are needed. culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, Facebook at The-Culpeper-Food-Closet and 540/825-1177.
School board meets today, Parking Authority on Wednesday
The Culpeper County School Board Administration Committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. today, Oct. 19, in the School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane.
The Culpeper Parking Authority will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St. See agenda and documents on town of Culpeper Boarddocs.
Jeffersonton dinner tonight, Little Fork VFD to give update on new station
The Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold its monthly dinner, special program and meeting at 7 p.m. tonight, Oct. 19, at the Jeffersonton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 18498 Springs Rd., Jeffersonton.
The free program open to all will begin with a delicious dinner followed by a presentation from Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad on their building construction and how the finished project will enhance the community. A short Ruritan business meeting will follow.
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place. New or visitors of all ages are always welcome. There is plenty of space in the Fellowship Hall to socially distance. 540/937-5119 or JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.
Hydrant flushing this week in East Business District & Northridge areas
The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will be performing unidirectional flushing of water distribution in sections of the East Business District & Northridge areas, including the James Madison Highway & Brandy Road corridor, Montanus Drive, Ira Hoffman Lane and Nalles Mill, daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 22, weather permitting.
A work zone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this area and drive slowly. Some discoloration of water should be expected, but should be temporary. Should the condition persist, contact 540/825-0285.