Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 19, 2021

Farmington Elementary Day of Awesomeness

Farmington Elementary School conducted a very successful fundraiser this school year with STEP IT UP!— an “experience-based fundraiser that celebrates friendship, fitness, and fun,” according to a Culpeper County Public Schools release from spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

STEP IT UP!, part of Power of Purpose!, strives “to celebrate the AWESOMENESS of every child by raising funds in a way that focuses on PURPOSE over PROFITS.”

The event at Farmington kicked off Aug. 31 and culminated with the final reward, the Day of Awesomeness. During this special event, each grade level spent 45 minutes outside on a variety of inflatable play areas.

Yowell Elementary will have their Day of Awesomeness next week, according to the school division.

Drug Take Back Day this Saturday at Culpeper hospital

The majority of misused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet, according to the Culpeper Police Dept.