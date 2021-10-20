Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 20, 2021

Local business ribbon cutting, grand openingWillow Moon Healing recently relocated to Culpeper and is celebrating with a Grand Opening this weekend at 700 Southridge Pkwy, Suite 301A.
The business offers many services including BodyMind Coaching, therapeutic massage therapy, CranioSacral Therapy and Reiki, according to a release.
A Culpeper Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting will be held at 4 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 22. An Open House will be held noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. Enjoy food, fun, door prizes and special promotions. The owner and host, Michelle Felux, will welcome everyone in vintage ‘50s attire. Contact 571/606-0026, michelle@willowmoonhealing.com.
Hands on History Saturday at Cedar Mountain BattlefieldThe Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield is partnering with the Museum of Culpeper History for a hands-on event 2 to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 23 on the battlefield, 9465 General Winder Road, in Rapidan, six miles south of Culpeper off James Madison Highway.
Families and children can make pottery, fly kites, and make battle maps and plans, among other activities at this interactive event.
The fee for each participating child is $5; sessions reserved in advance. Attendees should bring water, wear comfortable footwear and dress appropriately for weather conditions. To reserve a spot or for more information, visit culpepermuseum.com or contact education@culpepermuseum.com.
Culpeper candlelit guided ghost tourFor nearly three centuries, Culpeper has endured Colonial, Revolutionary, Civil War and Modern day horrors.
Join Culpeper Paranormal Investigations from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. this Thursday, Oct. 21 for a candlelit guided walking tour to hear tales of past lives, both famous and infamous.
Guides will help visitors experience the paranormal activity that weaves throughout the Historic Downtown during this leisurely paced tour of the haunted streets of Culpeper.
The tour will end with seasonal refreshments at 18 Grams Coffee Lab, for a taste of how “Precision Coffee Makes Coffee Perfect.” Culpeper Paranormal Investigations will also have their equipment on display. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up on EventBrite Culpeper Ghost Tour Tickets.
Town Council special meeting tonightCulpeper Town Council will gather for a special meeting at 6 p.m. tonight, Oct. 20 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.
The purpose of the meeting is to consider a request from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office for street closures and waiver of town fees for a Christmas Parade on Dec. 5.
Orange BOS to tour CTEC this weekMembers of the Orange County Board of Supervisors will be touring Culpeper Technical Education Center starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 17441 Frank Turnage Dr.
EVHS choir still selling White House ornamentsThe Eastern View High School Choral Boosters is selling the 2021 official White House Ornament for $26/each. Contact Tiffany Richtarski at trichtar@ccpsweb.org or 540/825-0621 ext. 2335 to purchase one.
Spray water testing this week through extensionVirginia Cooperative Extension Culpeper County Office is hosting a spray water testing clinic for Culpeper, Orange, and Fauquier Counties this week.
Kits can be picked up from the Culpeper Extension Office starting today, Oct. 20 through Friday, Oct. 22. Instructions for taking the samples are included. Sample bottles must be returned to the Culpeper Extension Office by 5 p.m. on Oct. 26.
A limited number of free kits are available for horticultural businesses. The kits will be sent to Virginia Tech to be analyzed.
Applications for Doris’ Senior AngelsCulpeper Human Services is now accepting community support for “Doris’ Senior Angels,” formerly ‘Be a Santa to a Senior.’
This program is for Culpeper County residents 60 and older with a monthly income of less than $1,200 who would like to be “adopted” for Christmas. To nominate someone for the program, contact Becky Phipps at 727-0372 ext. 400 or Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372 ext. 360. The application can be taken over the phone filled out in-person at Culpeper Human Services Office, 1835 Industry Dr. Applications will not be mailed out.
Only 200 applications will be taken and the deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Human Services board meeting todayThe regular monthly meeting of the boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will be held at 1 p.m. today, Oct. 20 in the conference room at Culpeper Human Services, 1835 Industry Dr.
Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting but must follow the COVID 19 health screening guidelines and protocol as recommended by the CDC, VDH Governor’s Executive Order
CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. CHS ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities.
Any individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372 ext. 360.