Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 20, 2021

EVHS choir still selling White House ornamentsThe Eastern View High School Choral Boosters is selling the 2021 official White House Ornament for $26/each. Contact Tiffany Richtarski at trichtar@ccpsweb.org or 540/825-0621 ext. 2335 to purchase one.

Spray water testing this week through extensionVirginia Cooperative Extension Culpeper County Office is hosting a spray water testing clinic for Culpeper, Orange, and Fauquier Counties this week.

Kits can be picked up from the Culpeper Extension Office starting today, Oct. 20 through Friday, Oct. 22. Instructions for taking the samples are included. Sample bottles must be returned to the Culpeper Extension Office by 5 p.m. on Oct. 26.

A limited number of free kits are available for horticultural businesses. The kits will be sent to Virginia Tech to be analyzed.

Applications for Doris’ Senior AngelsCulpeper Human Services is now accepting community support for “Doris’ Senior Angels,” formerly ‘Be a Santa to a Senior.’