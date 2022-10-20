Culpeper-area community briefs for Oct. 20, 2022

Building Hope for the Caregiver conference

Aging Together’s Annual Dementia Education Conference is at 9:30 a.m. today, Oct. 20 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center in Rixeyville.

Walk-ins are welcome for the conference designed for professional and family caregivers. Step into a day of learning about dementia, mental health & wellness, a little brain science, and more. Featured speaker Loretta Veney inspires on a national platform and shares her own experiences helping her mother through dementia.

Get ideas, make connections, and leave with hope, knowing you are not alone. Breakfast and lunch included with registration.

Minutemen muster 248th anniversary

The Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution and Culpeper Minutemen Chapter will celebrate the 248th Anniversary of the Culpeper Minutemen muster at 11 a.m. this Saturday, 0ct. 22 at the Charters of Freedom and the Culpeper Minutemen Monument in Yowell Meadow Park, not far from the original muster.

This is a state-sponsored SAR recognized event. The Minutemen mustered and trained in what is now Yowell Meadow Park. With the 250th Commemoration, coming up in 2025, a muster reunion of all who claim descent from the members of the Culpeper Minute Battalion of 1775-1776 is planned.

Those who come to muster originate from the following counties: Culpeper, Fauquier, and Orange which now would include Greene, Madison and Rappahannock.

Also a reunion of those who claim descent from the members of Captain John Green’s Rifle Company which was formed of men from the same counties and mustered at the same time will be included, according to a release from Charles Jameson, Historian, Culpeper Minutemen Chapter VASSAR.

Cabinet of Curiosities in Fredericksburg

The garden at Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop in downtown Fredericksburg is hosting this program on the latest 18th-century scientific discoveries and innovations at 2 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 22.

Demonstrated by living historian Dean Howarth, as the esteemed Natural Philosopher, this unique presentation will include hot air ballooning, meteorology, and other wonders of the natural world.

Funding for this event has been provided by Virginia Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan and the NEH Sustaining the Humanities. Free event, reserve tickets at https://bit.ly/3rPBWDb Questions? 540/373-3362.

Deadline is Nov. 1

for app challenge

Middle and high school students in Virginia’s Seventh District can compete in the annual opportunity for young people in participating congressional districts across the country to get hands-on practice with coding and computer science.

Students are invited to sharpen their skills, push their creativity in STEM disciplines, and begin envisioning their future career with the Congressional App Challenge — with an emphasis on including and inspiring students from communities that are underrepresented in the tech industry, according to a release from Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th. The winner’s work will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol later this year and shared on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website. The deadline to submit an app is Nov. 1. See spanberger.house.gov/congressional-app-challenge.

AG, Freitas join Vega for Back the Blue rally

Attorney General Jason Miyares and Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, will be in the Town of Orange Monday night for a ‘Back the Blue’ Rally with Yesli Vega.

The campaign eventwill take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at Madison at the Mill, 323 N. Madison Rd.

“This is a very important time for our four counties to show full and undaunted support for all our local law enforcement, as well as to let everyone know that we are not influenced by all the evasive negativity from the other side,” said Culpeper County Republican Chairman Steve Mouring in an email Wednesday.

A Prince William County supervisor, Vega is the Republican nominee for Virginia’s 7th Congressional district. She will face two-term incumbent Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico, in the Nov. 8 election to the newly drawn district. Spanberger is a former federal law enforcement officer and CIA officer.

The two candidates have not been able to agree on a debate.

Early voting is now taking place 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday in the Culpeper County Registrar’s Office, 151 N. Main St. The registrar’s office will also be open for early voting on Saturdays, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.