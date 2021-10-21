Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 21, 2021

Local meetings today, public hearing on solar ordinanceThe E911 Board of Directors will meet at 8 a.m. today, Oct. 21 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
The Public Safety Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Among items on the agenda is discussion and consideration of benefits offered for families of public safety and law enforcement employees killed in the line of duty.
The Culpeper County Planning Commission will host a special meeting at 7 p.m. in the county administration building for a public hearing on a proposed Renewable Energy Generation/Utility Scale Solar Facilities ordinance. Watch the meeting at at culpepermedia.org/live-stream
Singin’ in the Rain Jr. this weekendStageworks and Windmore Youth Fine Arts will perform, “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.” this weekend.
Performances will be held at 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Epiphany School, 1211 E. Grandview Ave. in Culpeper. Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue, and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards make this musical production a guaranteed good time for performers and audience members alike.
Wear purple: Domestic Violence Awareness MonthToday is #PurpleThursday in recognition of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
This Thursday, Oct. 21 local advocates will be wearing purple to show support for victims and survivors and their commitment to ending violence. Please consider wearing purple as well and taking photos with DVAM signs and sharing them on social media to show support.
Tag Culpeper-based Services to Abused Families Inc. (SAFE) or send us photos and they will post them.
“Let’s show victims and survivors we are here for them. Domestic Violence Thrives in Silence, We Will Not Stop the Fight to End the Violence,” according to SAFE safejourneys.org.
Gold Cup horse races Saturday in FauquierThe famous International Gold Cup, one of the largest steeplechase events in the U.S., returns to Great Meadow in Fauquier County this Saturday, Oct. 23.
Gates open at 10 a.m. with the first race at 12:30 p.m. Last year, the event was held without spectators and was live streamed. This year, limited tailgate packages and tents are available.
Rail spaces will be spread out.
“While the event will be livestreamed again this fall, there is nothing as breathtaking as being there in person,” said Dr. William Allison, chairman of the Virginia Gold Cup Association in a statement. “In person, you can hear the hoof beats and see the horses and jockeys as well as the spectacular fall foliage around the area.”
The pandemic has severely financially impacted the equine industry in Virginia, according to a Gold Cup release. A 2018/19 report by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reported that the horse industry brings more than $2 billion annually in economic development to the Commonwealth.
“It’s important to run these races so that we can continue to help out the equine industry,” stated Allison. “So many jockeys, trainers and industry employees are dependent on these races and have been training all year for them.”
The 2021 International Gold Cup Races are presented by Brown Advisory, Virginia Horsemen’s Benevolent & Protective Association, Virginia Thoroughbred Association, Virginia Equine Alliance and Virginia Breeders Fund. See vagoldcup.com and call 540/347-2612 for tailgate packages.