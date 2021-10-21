Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 21, 2021

This Thursday, Oct. 21 local advocates will be wearing purple to show support for victims and survivors and their commitment to ending violence. Please consider wearing purple as well and taking photos with DVAM signs and sharing them on social media to show support.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tag Culpeper-based Services to Abused Families Inc. (SAFE) or send us photos and they will post them.

“Let’s show victims and survivors we are here for them. Domestic Violence Thrives in Silence, We Will Not Stop the Fight to End the Violence,” according to SAFE safejourneys.org.

Gold Cup horse races Saturday in FauquierThe famous International Gold Cup, one of the largest steeplechase events in the U.S., returns to Great Meadow in Fauquier County this Saturday, Oct. 23.

Gates open at 10 a.m. with the first race at 12:30 p.m. Last year, the event was held without spectators and was live streamed. This year, limited tailgate packages and tents are available.

Rail spaces will be spread out.