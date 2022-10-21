Culpeper-area community briefs for Oct. 21, 2022

HalloweenFest in Hoover Ridge Park

Madison County Parks and Recreation is hosting a free family event HalloweenFest from 4-6:30 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 22 in Hoover Ridge Park.

There will be hayrides, crafts, games, costumes and candy followed by Movies in the Park presents, “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” on the big screen. The film will start around 7 p.m. All are welcome.

Culpeper Dems ‘Get Out the Vote’ this weekend with Spanberger

Join the Culpeper Democrats and Team Spanberger for its first October GOTV Weekend of Action from this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23.

Volunteers will be knocking on doors to mobilize supporters to cast their ballots. All training and materials will be provided on-site at the CCDC office, 205A S. East St. At 11 a.m. Sunday, Spanberger will be at the office to thank volunteers and talk about the importance of this election.

Braggs Corner Trunk or Treat

Join BOOM Fitness, BOOM Kidz Studio and community businesses, partners and groups for Trunk or Treat at 5 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 22 at Braggs Corner, 16182 Rogers Rd. Culpeper.

Braggs Corner is excited to host its Trunk or Treat again this year, bigger and better! Trophies will be given out to the creepiest and most creative trunks this year so get those creative juices ready for a big event!

Fall harvest at Carver Center

It’s time to pick up the pitch fork and do a little digging with the Minority & Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont.

It’s Harvest Time! They have been waiting all season for this moment, according to a release. This weekend’s weather condition appears favorable.

“Let us help to benefit others while benefiting ourselves. Let’s Dig and have fun! Baked Sweet Potatoes for a holiday is an old-time favorite,” the release stated.

Members of the group will be in the field behind the George Washington Carver Center in Culpeper starting at 11:30 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 22 to pick sweet potatoes and peanuts.

Don’t forget to bring a bag, and while there, check out the first cotton crop. See Minority & Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont on Facebook to RSVP.

‘Get Out,’ ‘Nightmare’ and ‘Silence of the Lambs’ for Mount Pony movies

“Monsters Among Us,” the free classic film series for October, continues this weekend with a trio of blood-curdling movies in the Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper.

At 7:30 p.m. tonight, Oct. 21, it’s “Get Out” (Universal, 2017) on the big screen. Rose’s new boyfriend meet her parents and begins to feel uneasy, but he misconstrues the reasons why his fears are valid. Color, 104 minutes.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, it’s the Halloween classic, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (Disney, 1992). Tim Burton brings his unusual twist to the holidays, not that we all haven’t experienced a nightmarish Christmas before. Color, 76 minutes.

Return at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday to dine upon “The Silence of the Lambs” (Orion, 1991). Anthony Hopkins shows us that monsters can look like normal people, and Jodie Foster proves that normal people can handle monsters… eventually. Color, 118 minutes

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating is first-come, first-served. Wearing face masks is recommended. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check; no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Rd. Access to the campus parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building 45 minutes before the show, and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before curtain.

Spirits of the Graffiti House

Culpeper Paranormal returns 5-9 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 22 for its spirited history tours at the Graffiti House, 19484 Brandy Rd. in Brandy Station.

Free & family friendly event sponsored by Brandy Station Foundation. Culpeper Paranormal will display their paranormal investigation equipment and share investigation findings from various locations.

Enter a raffle to investigate with Culpeper Paranormal on a date to be announced. Raffle tickets benefit the Brandy Station Foundation.

‘Season of the Witch’ premiere

A documentary filmed partially in southwest Virginia, “Season of the Witch,” premieres at 7 p.m. tonight, Oct. 21 at Legacy Theaters in Bristol.

Jerry Sword, director and owner of Sword and Stone Entertainment, and Tarell Lee of T.Lee Films, have crafted an engaging, interesting, and in-depth look at witches and witchcraft in the Appalachian Mountains, according to a release from Virginia Filmmakers. Sword is a well-known documentarian and Lee is gaining a reputation as a brilliant cinematographer.

“Season of the Witch,” is told through the eyes of a coven of Appalachian witches, known as The Sisterhood of Magick and Wonders. The coven, comprised of Misty Conner, Ashley Conner, Ronda Caudill, and Pat O’Keefe, is based out of the haunted and historical Nickerson Snead House in Glade Spring.

The house is the site of many Victorian seances, magical classes, conferences, haunted investigations, and more. This haunted location matches the energy of these four women, the pillars of The Sisterhood.

The public is invited to join the cast and crew of, “Season of the Witch,” prior to tonight’s premiere. Get tickets at legacytheaters.com.