Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 22, 2021

Spirits of the Graffiti House
Explore the ghosts within at “Spirits of the Graffiti House” from 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the historic Civil War site in Brandy Station.
Culpeper Paranormal will share ghostly stories at this free & family friendly event as well as display equipment and share investigation findings from various spots. Masks required.
Peter Mocarski, with Brandy Station Foundation, told the Board of Supervisors at a recent meeting of ongoing grant-funded work being done at the Graffiti House including interior painting, climate controlled improvements for the Civil War era writings on the wall, and outside, new gutters.
“We are relaunching former very popular thing we used to do, Spirit Night, come in your costumes, come on down to take a look at the house working on, trying to get open… if we can get enough volunteers,” Mocarski said. brandystationfoundation.com
Salubria After Dark tonight and Saturday
In the shadow of Salubria, one of Culpeper County’s most legendary homes, visitors will be delighted by frightening tales by firelight starting at 7 p.m. tonight, Oct. 22 and Saturday night, Oct. 23.
Divided into three groups of 20, attendees will be led by Germanna Foundation staff to three stops on the grounds of the circa-1757 home built for the widow of Virginia’s Lt. Governor, Alexander Spotswood. At each stop visitors will be greeted by a professional storyteller.
Each tour will last about an hour, and will happen rain or shine. Cost is $15 per person. Free parking on-site. 540/423-1700
Business opportunity at CCHS Fall Festival
Student Council Association is hosting a Fall Festival at 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Culpeper County High School. Local businesses are invited to join the fun.
There will be a get-together at CCHS with games, decor, and an opportunity to sell products. SCA invites businesses to set up a station full of merchandise for community members to consider at the festivities. Interested in participating? Contact Mary Jo Hyde at 540/825-8310 ext. 6349 or mjhyde@ccpsweb.org.
FreakFest 2021 is back
Hump Day Productions is back for Halloween 2021 will FreakFest, to be held at 9 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Buffalo Wild Wings in Culpeper.
Music by T-O-R-C-H, cash prizes for the hottest costumes, at this limited capacity event.
Last chance to sign up for Culpeper Youth Basketball
Culpeper Youth Basketball’s final registration for girls and boys 6-16 will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the local Buffalo Wild Wings this Saturday, Oct. 23.
Age group participation is determined by a child’s age as of Sept. 1. Registration fee is $125 for ages 7-16 and $50 for 6 Year Instructional Program. Registrants must present a birth certificate and be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Registration closes Oct. 31. culpeperyouthbasketball.leagueapps.com .
Orange Lifestyles Survey responses due this Sunday
Orange County Parks & Recreation and Orange Healthy Community Action Team are currently seeking responses to a Lifestyles Survey to get an idea of current habits and opportunities related to healthy living in Orange County for families with children.
An extension for responses has been made and the survey will now be available through Sunday, Oct. 24. The survey can be anonymous, or respondents can enter their email address for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Darnell’s Garden Patch. The survey is at https://forms.gle/v9meKXQgSgXhMx7r7