Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 22, 2021

Spirits of the Graffiti House

Explore the ghosts within at “Spirits of the Graffiti House” from 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the historic Civil War site in Brandy Station.

Culpeper Paranormal will share ghostly stories at this free & family friendly event as well as display equipment and share investigation findings from various spots. Masks required.

Peter Mocarski, with Brandy Station Foundation, told the Board of Supervisors at a recent meeting of ongoing grant-funded work being done at the Graffiti House including interior painting, climate controlled improvements for the Civil War era writings on the wall, and outside, new gutters.

“We are relaunching former very popular thing we used to do, Spirit Night, come in your costumes, come on down to take a look at the house working on, trying to get open… if we can get enough volunteers,” Mocarski said. brandystationfoundation.com

Salubria After Dark tonight and Saturday

In the shadow of Salubria, one of Culpeper County’s most legendary homes, visitors will be delighted by frightening tales by firelight starting at 7 p.m. tonight, Oct. 22 and Saturday night, Oct. 23.