Culpeper-area community briefs for Oct. 23, 2022

Veterans Day at Culpeper National Cemetery

American Legion Post 330, with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2524, will host a Veterans Day Memorial service at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 U.S. Ave.

Maj. Gen. Stephen Reeves will be keynote speaker. He is a retired two-star General in the U.S Army, with a long and distinguished career. The Rev. Brad Hales, of Reformation Lutheran Church, provide the invocation and the benediction at the ceremony.

Following the ceremony, all veterans are welcomed to the American Legion for a reception and complementary lunch with food and drinks provided in the hall at 14222 Rixeyville Rd. in Culpeper.

Maj. Reeves completed many assignments over 35 years he served in the 2nd Infantry Division, 3rd Armored Division, and as Director of Science and Technology on the Army Staff, the Pentagon, and Army Chief of Staff’s office. He subsequently led multiple research and development organizations.

MG Reeves is an internationally recognized authority on Chemical and Biological Defense and has testified as an expert witness on multiple occasions before the U.S. Congress. His awards include the Legion of Merit and the Distinguished Service Medal. He is a distinguished graduate of the Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy and a member of the Chemical Corps Hall of Fame.

School Division Events Oct. 24-Nov. 2

Highlighted upcoming events from Culpeper County Public Schools:

Oct. 24–Culpeper County School Board Regular Work Session, CCHS Studio, 6 p.m.

Nov. 3–Culpeper County High School and Eastern View High School One Act Festival, CCHS Auditorium, 6 p.m.

Nov. 3–Chamber Annual Banquet, Daniel Technology Center, 18121 Technology Drive, 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 4–School Board Fall/Winter Retreat, Culpeper Technical Education Center, 17441 Frank Turnage Drive, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Midland student enrolls at Lehigh University

A Fauquier County student is enrolled as part of the Class of 2026 at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa.

Dakota Russell of Midland, Virginia was there for fall move-in back in August.

“Lehigh is thrilled to count Dakota among the 80,000+ members of the Lehigh family,” according to a university release. “Lehigh University is proud to welcome the Class of 2026!”

Members of the Class of 2026 represent 44 U.S. states and territories, including Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, and 32 countries. It is the largest and among the most diverse classes ever admitted to Lehigh.

Lehigh University, founded 1865, is among the nation’s most selective, highly ranked private research universities, the release stated. It offers College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, College of Education, College of Health and the Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science.

Portion of Route 3 in town closing for bridgework

State Route 3 Germanna Highway, from Broad Street to McDevitt Drive in the Town of Culpeper, will be closed from 9-11 a.m. this Tuesday, Oct. 25 for bridge maintenance work.

The Town of Culpeper Public Works department is closing the portion of road to ensure work zone safety, according to a town release. Maintenance work, weather permitting, will consist of clearing overgrowth of vegetation along both sides of the two bridge decks that cross the Norfolk Southern Railroad.

A safety work zone will require a detour to be installed at the State Route 3 and U.S. Route 15 (Orange Road) intersection as well as the State Route 3 and McDevitt Drive intersection.

Motorists should expect delays on this corridor and will be required to take alternate routes. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone. Questions? Contact Public Works at 540/825-0285.

Culpeper Art of Aging Expo is Tuesday

Aging Together’s Art of Aging Expo will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Reformation Lutheran Church.

Free for seniors, caregivers and families, the event will feature vendors and displays by Harbor at Renaissance, Wagner Hearing Aid, Hero’s Bridge, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, Trinity Senior Village, Overwhelmed How Can I Help?, Culpeper County Parks & Rec, Remington Drug, Orange County Department of Social Services, Culpeper Health & Rehab, Aging Together & more.

Activities, Services & Info Groups will include Garden Club Flower Arrangement Demonstrations, Hearing & Vision Assessment, Job Fair for Older Adults & more! Food will be available for sale from Catch the Chef food truck.

Wilderness Crossing Town Hall

For over 10 years, a coalition of historic preservation organizations, Piedmont Environmental Council and the National Park Service has worked to raise awareness and concerns about threats to the Wilderness Battlefield, according to a PEC release.

Recently, coalition efforts have focused on Wilderness Crossing, a master planned community in Locust Grove. PEC will host a town hall on the proposed development at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the cafeteria of Locust Grove Middle School, 6368 Flat Run Rd. in Orange County.

At this meeting, PEC and its partners will lay out the case against Wilderness Crossing and provide information prior to the case going back before the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors, the release stated. RSVP to katie@jthg.org.