Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 24, 2021

“An equal combination of both history and the paranormal are included on the tours,” Lillard said. “We find people are curious about the happenings, stories and personal experiences documented as possible supernatural occurrences, along with the history.”

All the locations on the tour, $15/person, have been researched and investigated, Lillard said, and her team will share their processes and experiences. The tour will end with a Q&A at 18 Grams Coffee Lab, 201 Waters Place #110.

Culpeper Paranormal has led tours for three years, she added, with much positive feedback from the community. 540/727-0611 to sign up.

Gladys Knight plays Richmond Dec. 9

Tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. this Monday, Oct. 25 to an exclusive concert featuring the Empress of Soul Gladys Knight on stage at 7 p.m. on Dec. 19 in Altria Theater.

This eight-time Grammy winner has enjoyed #1 hits in pop, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance. Use code ‘EMPRESS’ to access a venue pre-availability at AltriaTheater.com, 800/514-3849 or at the Box Office, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. M-F, 6 North Laurel St. in Richmond.