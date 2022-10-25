Culpeper-area community briefs for Oct. 25, 2022

Waddell Church 5th Saturday open mic & jam

The always-popular 5th Saturday Open Mic & Jam returns at 6 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29 to Waddell Memorial Presbyterian church in Rapidan.

The program of shared food and music is open to the public. The event has been held for the past 12 years, and has attracted musicians and performers from Orange, Greene County, Madison, Albemarle and as far as D.C. and Farmville, reports Waddell Church pastor, the Rev. Mac McRaven.

Beginning musicians are encouraged to perform in front of an audience, and seasoned music veterans often form impromptu groups, for everything from Gospel, bluegrass, to classics, old favorites, even karaoke. Sing-alongs are encouraged, as well as solos and original offerings. For more information, call McRaven at 434/973-4859.

Reading Between the Wines literacy benefit

Culpeper Literacy Council presents “Reading Between the Wines,” a major fundraiser taking place 6-8 p.m. this Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Old House Vineyards in Stevensburg.

Guest author, artist and “Trailblazers” muralist Layton Scarbrough, of Culpeper, will be featured. There will be food, wine, beer, giveaways, literacy games, an adult spelling bee, door prizes all in support of a good cause. Tickets at Culpeperliteracy.org include a glass of beer of wine and light fare.

Town government meetings this

week

The Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. today, Oct. 25 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St. followed at 9:45 a.m. with the Public Safety, Public Works, Planning and Community Development Committee.

The Town Council Light & Power and Environmental Services Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. this Wednesday, Oct. 26 in the same location followed at 10 a.m. with the Finance, Tourism & Economic Development Committee.

The Culpeper Architectural Review Board will meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the economic development center. The Town of Culpeper Planning Commission will hold a work session at 9 a.m. on Oct. 27. See agendas and documents at Town of Culpeper BoardDocs.

Art of Aging Expo today

Aging Together’s Art of Aging Expo will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Oct. 25 at Reformation Lutheran Church.

Free for seniors, caregivers and families, the event will feature vendors, displays, activities, services, info groups, Job Fair for Older Adults and food from Catch the Chef food truck.

Pamper Me Pink after work at GCC

UVA Culpeper Health and Pepperberries are back with Pamper Me Pink, happening in person tonight from 5-8:45 p.m. inside Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper.

This free evening of pampering and awareness raises money for the Pamper Me Pink Mammography Fund started by Susan Clark of Pepperberries, a downtown Culpeper boutique.

Free and open to the public, the event will feature chair massages, hand wax treatments, health education, food, music and testimonials from breast cancer survivors, physicians and more. Pepperberries will handle the door prizes.

Early Head Start open house & ribbon cutting

Culpeper Human Services, Head Start, Kid Central and Early Head Start will host a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. this Thursday, Oct. 27 in celebration of its new facility at 450 Wolford St. in the Town of Culpeper.

An open house and tours will be held 2-6 p.m. with nibbles and light refreshments. RSVP whendley@culpeperhumanservices.org.