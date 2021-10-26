Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 26, 2021

CAYA Coalition announces Substance Use Prevention Grant
Warrenton-based Come As You Are Coalition recently announced its first-ever grant application for nonprofits managing substance use prevention programs. The deadline to apply at cayacoalition.org is Nov. 12.
“The COVID pandemic really hit the substance abuse program community,” said Moira Satre, CAYA CEO and Founder. “We know that many 12-step and support group meetings were impacted heavily and so were other worthy efforts to help people with substance abuse disorders. CAYA saw a reduction in the number of grant requests made to us. We hope that by opening a grant cycle, we can help new efforts that we just don’t know about.”
Since 2016, CAYA Coalition has raised funds, primarily through its signature Run for Your Life 5K event at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville. Those funds help support prevention efforts in the five-county region.
Past CAYA grant recipients include Piedmont CRUSH, Sex, Drugs and God, Inc., After Prom Parties, Team Jordan, Living the Dream, Mental Health Association of Fauquier County, Oxford House of Cottonwood, and Verdun.
Satre and CAYA Board members look forward to hearing from new efforts and programming that can benefit from a CAYA grant. Recipients will be notified by Dec. 15 and grant awards will be dispersed Jan. 5, 2022.
CAYA’s purpose is to connect people who are impacted by addiction to support, treatment resources and to collaborate with community organizations to support local prevention programs in Culpeper and Fauquier.
Eastern View High School Powder Puff Game tonight
Come check out the football fun at 6 p.m. tonight, Oct. 26 in Cyclone Stadium.
Show horse competitions this week at Commonwealth Park
Enjoy crisp fall air and the changing leaves when you join us for the new Week VII of the HITS Culpeper Series, Oct. 27-31, at beautiful Commonwealth Park in the heart of Virginia’s horse country.
This exciting week of competition will feature Hunter, Jumper and Equitation Classics as well as a $35,000 Open Jumper Division and a USHJA National Hunter Derby! Additionally, our Circuit Champions will be awarded at the Parade of Champions. Free admission to the public with food and vendors on site.
Culpeper Downtown Trick or Treat returns
The walking parade of little ghouls and goblins, princesses and kings returns for 2021 following a frightening pandemic pause.
Culpeper Renaissance invite all children for a safe trick or treat experience on East Davis Street in Historic Downtown Culpeper 5-6 p.m. on Halloween. Participating Downtown Businesses will provide the treats.
Old Haunted House virtual program at the Culpeper Library
Culpeper County Library will premier a Virtual Halloween Program at the Old Haunted House at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. Tune in for the program at the Culpeper County Library YouTube and Facebook pages.
Eagles Trunk or Treat on Thursday
Fraternal Order of Eagles Culpeper #4551 will host a Trunk or Treat 5 to 8 p.m. this Thursday, Oct. 28 at Tractor Supply on James Madison Highway. Open to the public, bring the family for fun and candy and enjoy.
Food Closet Need of the Week
The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
Every week, the ministry posts a few items low in stock. This week, they are collecting beverages: Gatorade, soda, juices, water, coffee and tea, dried beans, rice and pasta sides dishes and canned fruit. ststephensculpeper.net culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook and 540/825-1177.