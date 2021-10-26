Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 26, 2021

CAYA Coalition announces Substance Use Prevention Grant

Warrenton-based Come As You Are Coalition recently announced its first-ever grant application for nonprofits managing substance use prevention programs. The deadline to apply at cayacoalition.org is Nov. 12.

“The COVID pandemic really hit the substance abuse program community,” said Moira Satre, CAYA CEO and Founder. “We know that many 12-step and support group meetings were impacted heavily and so were other worthy efforts to help people with substance abuse disorders. CAYA saw a reduction in the number of grant requests made to us. We hope that by opening a grant cycle, we can help new efforts that we just don’t know about.”

Since 2016, CAYA Coalition has raised funds, primarily through its signature Run for Your Life 5K event at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville. Those funds help support prevention efforts in the five-county region.

Past CAYA grant recipients include Piedmont CRUSH, Sex, Drugs and God, Inc., After Prom Parties, Team Jordan, Living the Dream, Mental Health Association of Fauquier County, Oxford House of Cottonwood, and Verdun.