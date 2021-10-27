Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 27, 2021

Splash pad, Lake Pelham Adventures to close on MondayThe town of Culpeper splash pad in Rockwater Park will close for the season on Nov. 1. Lake Pelham Adventures watercraft rentals next to Ole Country Store will also close Nov. 1, according to a town release.
For information, contact the environmental services department at 540/825-8671.
Town Council committees meet todayThe Culpeper Town Council Light and Power and Water and Wastewater Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27 in the Economic Development Center.
The Finance, Technology, Tourism & Economic Development Committee will meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
No RRCS bus on Election DayRappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Tuesday, Nov. 2 due to Election Day.
Applications due for Doris’ Senior AngelsCulpeper Human Services is again sponsoring “Doris’ Senior Angels,” formerly ‘Be a Santa to a Senior.’ This program is for Culpeper County residents 60 and older with a monthly income of less than $1,200 who would like to be “adopted” for Christmas.
To nominate someone for the program, contact Becky Phipps at 727-0372 ext. 400 or Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372 ext. 360.
The application can be taken over the phone filled out in-person at Culpeper Human Services Office, 1835 Industry Dr. Only 200 applications will be taken and the deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Trunk or Treat at Salem VFDThe Salem Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its annual Trunk or Treat 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 30 at 13428 Scotts Mill Road in Culpeper. Come out for an evening of family fun.
$10,000 Dominion ArtStars applications due Dominion Energy is inviting nonprofit arts organizations across Virginia to apply for a 2022 Dominion Energy ArtStars award.
Shining Star Awards of $10,000 each will be granted to arts and cultural programs that engage students of all ages and enliven communities through theater, art, music and other creative outlets.
“We’re honored to have the opportunity to support local art organizations,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “It truly is exciting to see the work these organizations are doing all while adapting their programming to continue serving communities during the pandemic.”
To be eligible, organizations must have a qualifying arts and education program and an annual budget of less than $1 million. Also, organizations should share how they have adapted their programs to continue reaching the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. ArtStars recipients from the most recent year are not eligible.