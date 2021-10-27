Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 27, 2021

The application can be taken over the phone filled out in-person at Culpeper Human Services Office, 1835 Industry Dr. Only 200 applications will be taken and the deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Trunk or Treat at Salem VFDThe Salem Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its annual Trunk or Treat 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 30 at 13428 Scotts Mill Road in Culpeper. Come out for an evening of family fun.

$10,000 Dominion ArtStars applications due Dominion Energy is inviting nonprofit arts organizations across Virginia to apply for a 2022 Dominion Energy ArtStars award.

Shining Star Awards of $10,000 each will be granted to arts and cultural programs that engage students of all ages and enliven communities through theater, art, music and other creative outlets.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to support local art organizations,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “It truly is exciting to see the work these organizations are doing all while adapting their programming to continue serving communities during the pandemic.”