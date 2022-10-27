Culpeper-area community briefs for Oct. 27, 2022

Salem VFD Witches and Warlock Bash

Salem Volunteer Fire Department of Culpeper County presents its annual “Witches and Warlocks Bash” 8 p.m. to midnight this Saturday, Oct. 29 featuring the dance band En’ Novation.

Halloween costumes are encouraged, but Halloween masks are not permitted at this 21-and-older party that promises to be a screaming good time. Come out and dance the night away to the highly talented Richmond party band!

Admission is $10 per person at the front door, valid ID required. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food and drinks sold by Salem VFD.

All cash sales, no credit cards and an ATM is on site. No outside food or drinks. Salem is a nonprofit organization. Each dance is a fundraiser for the department to help purchase lifesaving equipment to put back into the community. All proceeds to benefit Salem VFD.

Haunted Car Wash this weekend

White Horse Auto Wash will be hosting its Haunted Car Wash again this year at its locations in Charlottesville, Culpeper, Front Royal, Harrisonburg and Warrenton. Oh, the horror runs 7-9 p.m. nightly this Friday, Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 for $10 per vehicle.

Get Haunted Tunnel tickets at whitehorseautowash.com or at the car wash.

247th anniversary of Minutemen muster

Culpeper Minutemen Chapter Virginia Society of Sons of the American Revolution celebrated the 247th Anniversary of the Culpeper Minutemen Muster Oct. 22 in Yowell Meadow Park.

In 1775, the Va. Convention, in response to Patrick Henry’s “Give me Liberty or give me Death” divided Va. into 16 Districts to raise Military forces to resist the abuses of the British King, according to a release.

In the District comprising Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange Counties (and today would include Greene, Madison and Rappahannock) the Culpeper Minute Battalion was organized in September 1775 under a large oak tree in today’s Yowell Meadow Park. The Culpeper Minutemen fought in the Revolutionary War battle of Great Bridge near Norfolk where they defeated the British and secured Virgnia for the cause of Independence on Dec. 9, 1775.

The Battle of Great Bridge will be commemorated on Saturday, Dec.3 at Great Bridge in Chesapeake. Culpeper Minutemen Chapter will commemorate the battle at 7:15 a.m. on Dec.9 in Yowell Meadow Park.

October is Pedestrian Safety Month

So far this year, crashes have killed 123 pedestrians on Virginia roadways, an increase of 34% compared to this time in 2021, according to a release from Virginia Dept. of Motor Vehicles.

In Culpeper County so far this year, there have been six pedestrian-related crashes, two fatalities and four pedestrian injuries, according to DMV.

For Pedestrian Safety Month in October, Virginia DMV is urging pedestrians and motorists to take extra precautions and use care to save lives.

“Keeping pedestrians safe is a shared responsibility,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford in a release. “When you’re driving, be alert. Pedestrians don’t always cross at crosswalks. Always follow posted speed limits so you can safely stop if you need to. When you’re walking, be vigilant. Don’t assume a vehicle will stop at a stop sign. Look the driver in the eye to make sure they see you before you cross.”

Most pedestrian fatalities this year have occurred in urban areas with nearly 75% reported in areas around Hampton Roads, Northern Virginia, and Richmond, according to DMV. Fatal crashes were most likely to occur between 6 p.m. and midnight; 60% of those killed were over 50 years old, and ales represented 69% of fatalities.

DMV and its law enforcement and nonprofit safety partners are employing multifaceted strategies to raise awareness of the importance of pedestrian safety. DMV leads the state’s Pedestrian Safety Task Force, a collaborative effort to reduce pedestrian-related crashes, injuries and fatalities.

“DMV, law enforcement and our nonprofit safety partners are working diligently to get this important message out to as many people as possible, but we need your help,” Ford said. “During Pedestrian Safety Month, please take a moment to remind your friends and family to stay safe when walking and to keep an eye out for pedestrians when driving. Together, we can save lives on our roadways.”

BBQ & Dancing benefit for Blue Ridge Chorale

The Blue Ridge Chorale will hold its annual BBQ & Dancing benefit program from 5-7 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 28 in the worship center at Culpeper Baptist Church. Come enjoy BBQ, fixins, and an evening of dancing. Admission is $20/adult. Children eat free with a paying adult. Carry out is available.