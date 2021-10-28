Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 28, 2021

Hayrides starting Saturday in ElkwoodEnjoy an autumn afternoon hayride anytime from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays starting this weekend on Oct. 30 out near Culpeper Regional Airport.

Turn by Southern States on Beverly Ford Road, go past the airport and the tractor with wagon and hay bales will be on the left. Kids 3 and younger ride for free, ages 4 to 12 are $2 and 13 and older ride for $3.

Contact Skip at 540/672-6690 or 540/829-6375 with questions.

Locally Made Market at Montpelier Hunt RacesBound2Please Books, Maier Mercantile, Paint It Orange and Toadstool have been selected to participate in the first-ever Locally Made Market Nov. 6 at the Montpelier Hunt Races on the estate of President James Madison in Orange County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The program of Orange County Economic Development was created to support and encourage local entrepreneurship and will allow these home-based businesses to connect with potential customers to which they would otherwise not have exposure.

Gates open at 9 a.m. for the 86th Running of the Montpelier Hunt Races. The Locally Made Market will be located in the Vendor Village.