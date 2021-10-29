Culpeper-area community briefs for Oct. 29, 2021

4th annual Crafts Meow, Falliday Version, scheduled
Check out a selection of Culpeper artisan crafts celebrating fall and the holidays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Culpeper Christian School.
Forgotten Felines of Culpeper, a nonprofit rescue, is sponsoring the 4th Annual bazaar in support of its ongoing care of local cats.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center paint party
A Halloween Paint Party, with Bruce the Big Brown Bat, will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 31 at Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce.
Bruce will be at the party to model in person. All materials provided for $30. Tickets are required, limited quantity for age 7 and older, masks required indoors. 540/837-9000 info@blueridgewildlifectr.org.
GOP women’s group in Madison will host ‘Backing the Blue’
Madison County Republican Women will meet 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Road in Madison.
The program will be in support and recognition of local law enforcement. The meeting will feature a delicious ham dinner with great sides and desserts by members for $10. Contact 540/923-4109.
Scrabble group seeks writings inspired by social justice
The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation Inc. is in search of writers and performers of poetry, prose and spoken-word entries for an upcoming event.
Entries should focus on social justice and or civil and human rights, locally, nationally or globally. Entry performances should be no longer than seven minutes. Submit entries to SSPF, c/o 15191 Montanus Drive, No. 154, Culpeper, VA 22701 or contact@scrabbleschool.org no later than Nov. 8.