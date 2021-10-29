Culpeper-area community briefs for Oct. 29, 2021

4th annual Crafts Meow, Falliday Version, scheduled

Check out a selection of Culpeper artisan crafts celebrating fall and the holidays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Culpeper Christian School.

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper, a nonprofit rescue, is sponsoring the 4th Annual bazaar in support of its ongoing care of local cats.

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center paint party

A Halloween Paint Party, with Bruce the Big Brown Bat, will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 31 at Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bruce will be at the party to model in person. All materials provided for $30. Tickets are required, limited quantity for age 7 and older, masks required indoors. 540/837-9000 info@blueridgewildlifectr.org.

GOP women’s group in Madison will host ‘Backing the Blue’

Madison County Republican Women will meet 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Road in Madison.