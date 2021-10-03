Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 3, 2021

Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals meet each month on the first Wednesday for networking and lunch. Professionals of all ages are encouraged to join.

Virtual Story Times, programs at the library in OctoberCulpeper County Library Virtual Story Times will be held Oct. 5 & 7, Oct. 12 & 14, Oct. 19 and 21 and Oct. 26 & 28.

A Virtual Halloween Program at the Old Haunted House will premier at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Tune in for the program at the Culpeper County Library YouTube and Facebook pages.

Culpeper HITS horse competition finals conclude todayThe last day of Culpeper Finals VI at Commonwealth Park starts at 7:30 a.m. today, Oct. 3 with jumper competitions.

Hunter contests will be held throughout the day at the equestrian facility along Zachary Taylor Highway in Culpeper County. Spectator admission is free to this $20,000 Open Prix sport horse competition. A new week of competition, Culpeper Celebration-National, will conclude the season Oct. 27-31.