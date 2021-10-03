Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 3, 2021

Madison County High School students meet for 60th reunionThe class of 1961 from MCHS recently held its 60th Class Reunion at Graves Mountain Lodge.
The former classmates enjoyed visiting with each other, learning about each other’s personal activities and families and honoring classmates who have passed away.
Fall Fiber Festival today at MontpelierThe Fall Fiber Festival and Montpelier Sheep Dog Trials at James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange County will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Oct. 3.
Admission is $5 for adults and children 10 and younger are free. fallfiberfestival.org
McAuliffe hosting rallies with local DemocratsJoin Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, for a “Souls to the Polls” event 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. today, Oct. 3 at Patriot Park Amphitheater, 5710 Smith Station Rd. in Fredericksburg.
McAuliffe will join Central Virginia Democrats from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5 for a virtual rally supporting his candidacy for governor. State Senator Jennifer McClellan will moderate the event. Also, hear from multiple candidates for the House of Delegates.
Young Professionals Networking Luncheon this weekChris Burg will speak about small business protection from five common cyber threats during a brief presentation at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the Country Club of Culpeper.
Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals meet each month on the first Wednesday for networking and lunch. Professionals of all ages are encouraged to join.
Virtual Story Times, programs at the library in OctoberCulpeper County Library Virtual Story Times will be held Oct. 5 & 7, Oct. 12 & 14, Oct. 19 and 21 and Oct. 26 & 28.
A Virtual Halloween Program at the Old Haunted House will premier at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Tune in for the program at the Culpeper County Library YouTube and Facebook pages.
Culpeper HITS horse competition finals conclude todayThe last day of Culpeper Finals VI at Commonwealth Park starts at 7:30 a.m. today, Oct. 3 with jumper competitions.
Hunter contests will be held throughout the day at the equestrian facility along Zachary Taylor Highway in Culpeper County. Spectator admission is free to this $20,000 Open Prix sport horse competition. A new week of competition, Culpeper Celebration-National, will conclude the season Oct. 27-31.
Nominees now being accepted for 5 Over 50 awards in 2022The 5 Over 50 Recognition Celebration was created by Aging Together years ago to highlight the significant contributions of adults to our communities, and is aligned with Older Americans Month in May.
Every year, Aging Together recognizes citizens from Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock who have made a significant contribution to their community.
Honorees are nominated by those who have deep knowledge of their contributions and good citizenship. Next year’s celebration will be held May 19, 2022 and nominations for the award are now being accepted.
Submit nominations, by Jan. 7, 2022, to agingtogether.org/5-over-50-nominations.html