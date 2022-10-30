Culpeper-area community briefs for Oct. 30, 2022

Masons Halloween Open House

Fairfax Lodge No. 43 AF & AM will host an open house during the Culpeper Downtown Trick-or-Treat from 5-6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

Local masons will be distributing bags of candy at the lodge, 209 E. Davis St, and offering tours of the facility to anyone interested. To learn more about Freemasonry, see grandlodgeofvirginia.org/about/being-a-mason/

Small Farm Outreach Annual Conference

Farming in challenging times is doable with the information and support networks attendees will gain at the 2022 Small Farm Outreach Annual Conference Nov. 3-4 at the Renaissance Hotel in Portsmouth.

Be empowered by expert speakers, panelists, and other farmers! Develop relationships during networking opportunities and vendor exhibits. Glean insights during panel sessions and bus tours. Panelists will discuss financial fitness, crop insurance, marketing, farm safety, mental health, soil health, and disaster preparedness.

Bus tours to Virginia farms include a boxed lunch and visits to Slade Farm in Surry, Dayspring Farm in Cologne, and Bees Knees Farm in West Point. Virginia State University College of Agriculture, Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Small Farm Outreach Program sponsor this event together with other farm organizations and businesses. Contact 804/895-0198 or njackson@vsu.edu.

One-Act Play Showcase Thursday

Culpeper County High School and Eastern View High School thespians will present their competition pieces for the Virginia High School League in a One Act Festival going on state 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 3 in the CCHS auditorium.

The Blue Devils Theatre group will present, “The Other Room,” by Ariadne Blayde while Theatre EV will present “The Lost Boy,” by Ronald Gabriel Paolillo. Admission is free.

School division events Nov. 3-11

Featured calendar from Culpeper County Public Schools:

Nov. 3–Chamber Annual Banquet, Daniel Technology Center, 18121 Technology Drive, 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 4–Culpeper County School Board Fall/Winter Retreat, Technical Education Center, 17441 Frank Turnage Drive, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Nov. 8– No School for Students –Election Day-Professional Development for Staff

Nov. 8–CCSB Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8 a.m.

Nov. 9–CCSB Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 8:30 a.m.

Nov. 11–Culpeper Middle School Musical Performance, CMS Forum, 7 p.m.

Volunteers needed for chamber banquet

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce needs need volunteers to help set up on Nov. 2—the day before the 108th Annual Meeting & Awards Banquet at Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center.

Volunteers are also needed the day of the banquet and support staff during the program. Able to assist? Contact the chamber. Virtual silent auction bidding opens 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 31, closes 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4

Culpeper Downtown Trick or Treat

Culpeper Renaissance Inc. and downtown businesses invite all the little ghouls and goblins for a fun and safe trick-or-treating experience from 5-6 p.m. on Oct. 31 on East Davis Street.

Participating shops, CRI, Culpeper Police and other community partners will provide Halloween treats and other goodies. Come dressed to scare or delight at this howling good time.

Trunk or Treat at CBC

Culpeper Baptist Church will be hosting Trunk or Treat from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31 in the parking lot on West Street.

The church is partnering with Girl Scout Troops for this year’s event. Candy is needed. Bring sweets to the church by Sunday morning, Oct. 30. Sign up to decorate a car trunk to give out candy at office@culpeperbaptist.org.

Team Jordan Raffle for suicide prevention

Tickets are now available for the Annual Raffle Event of Team Jordan. More importantly, the Culpeper nonprofit keeps shining a light on suicide prevention and support. It’s needed now more than ever, according to organizers.

A limit of 333 tickets will be sold for $100 each with a Dec. 1 drawing a grand prize of $15,000, as part of Team Jordan’s largest annual fundraiser. Nine other cash winners and other great prizes will be awarded. Winners will be announced during the annual fundraising event at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the police station and via Facebook Live. All proceeds will benefit Team Jordan suicide prevention efforts with Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services.

To get a ticket, Contact chrisjenkins01@aol.com or 540/718-3030.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people aged 10 to 24, according to Team Jordan. This public health issue affects everyone—friends, families, healthcare professionals, school personnel, first responders, veterans, faith communities and others. Dial 988 for a 24/7 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.