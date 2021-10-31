Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 31, 2021

Culpeper Downtown Businesses Trick or Treat todayCulpeper Renaissance Inc. invites all the little ghouls and goblins for a safe Halloween Day trick or treat experience on East Davis Street in Historic Downtown Culpeper from 5-6 p.m. on Oct. 31. Participating merchants will provide Halloween treats!

Monthly BOS meeting on Wednesday this week due to ElectionThe Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly morning meeting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

The night meeting is at 7 p.m. See Culpeper County BoardDocs for agendas and documents and tune into Culpeper Media Network livestream.

2021 Culpeper Pies Project warming up for ThanksgivingThe Culpeper Pies Project is back for Thanksgiving 2021 and again seeking community support for the one-day distribution of sweet baked holiday circles to needy families.

Culpeper Food Closet will hand out 450 vouchers for its turkey and sides giveaway so at least 450 pies will be needed to add dessert for the classic Thanksgiving meal.

Collection of donated pies will be 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22 and 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Nov. 23 in the Culpeper Presbyterian Church Annex, 301 S. Main St.