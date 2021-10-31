Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 31, 2021

Treasurer’s Office meets best practices, achieves accreditationThe Culpeper County Treasurer’s office received accreditation for the first time this summer from the Treasurers’ Association of Virginia according to a release from Culpeper County Treasurer Missy White.
The accreditation program is a voluntary professional certificate process overseen by the Treasurers’ Association that this year presented credentials to 71 treasurer’s offices around the commonwealth, according to a release from her office.
Earning accreditation acknowledges the office meets statewide best practices for performance in treasury management. Offices must successfully pass an outside audit with no findings of material weakness.
The rigorous accreditation process also requires proof of continuing education such as an ethics course and learning requirements for all staff. Accredited offices are required to have written policies in place addressing areas such as personnel, customer service and delinquent collections.
“These offices have met the highest standards of excellence and integrity measured by our association,” said Treasurers’ Association President Jeff Shafer in a statement. “We are proud of the 71 offices which received accreditation this year and the hard work and dedication it took for each of them to demonstrate excellence in fiscal management.”
Culpeper Downtown Businesses Trick or Treat todayCulpeper Renaissance Inc. invites all the little ghouls and goblins for a safe Halloween Day trick or treat experience on East Davis Street in Historic Downtown Culpeper from 5-6 p.m. on Oct. 31. Participating merchants will provide Halloween treats!
Monthly BOS meeting on Wednesday this week due to ElectionThe Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly morning meeting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
The night meeting is at 7 p.m. See Culpeper County BoardDocs for agendas and documents and tune into Culpeper Media Network livestream.
2021 Culpeper Pies Project warming up for ThanksgivingThe Culpeper Pies Project is back for Thanksgiving 2021 and again seeking community support for the one-day distribution of sweet baked holiday circles to needy families.
Culpeper Food Closet will hand out 450 vouchers for its turkey and sides giveaway so at least 450 pies will be needed to add dessert for the classic Thanksgiving meal.
Collection of donated pies will be 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22 and 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Nov. 23 in the Culpeper Presbyterian Church Annex, 301 S. Main St.
Donors should please label all pies with the flavor and avoid pies that need refrigeration, like custard, cream and meringue.
“This project does not work unless we have help from the whole village,” posted Culpeper Pies Project founder Monica Chernin,
Pie recipients can come with their vouchers to pick up from noon to 5 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the double side doors on East Locust Street, right off of Main Street. Recipients are asked to wear face masks and to not arrive early.
Questions? Chernin’s office at 540/825-2363.
Culpeper County Public Schools Division Events for Nov. 1-4There is no school for students Nov. 1-2, a teacher professional development workday.
The Eastern View High School Choir Acapella Choir will perform a concert with Floyd T. Binns Middle School at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 in the EVHS Auditorium
Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO will meet at 3:15 p.m. Nov. 4 in the EHES STEM Lab.