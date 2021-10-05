Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 5, 2021

Culpeper County Board of Supervisors meets today
The regular monthly meetings of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will be held at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. today, Oct. 5 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
At the morning meeting, the board will discuss and consider awarding contracts for a new fieldhouse at the sports complex and a new HeadStart facility. The board also has on its agenda two resolutions supporting a ban on mandates for COVID-19 vaccines and testing.
See agendas and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.
COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic today at Reva VFD
The local health department will offer COVID-19 boosters (as well as first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna) 1 to 4 p.m. today, Oct. 5 at Reva Fire Department, 18230 Birmingham Rd., along U.S. Route 29 in Culpeper County.
Walk-ins will not be accepted at the event. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone younger than 18.
Those attending the clinic for a booster dose should wear a mask and bring their vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine they received for their second dose.
Jefferson Ruritan Chili Dinner
A Chili Dinner will be held 5-7 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 9 in the fellowship hall at Jefferson Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd. in Jeffersonton.
Dinner includes all-you-can-eat various types of chili + fixings, hot dogs, salad & drinks. Cost is $8/adults, $4 for 6-12 yrs & free for 5 and younger The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community be a better place. Proceeds go to local public service organizations, charities and service the community. 540/937-5119 or JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org
Hydrant flushing this week in CCHS & Belle Ave. area
The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will be performing unidirectional flushing of water distribution in sections of the Culpeper High School and Belle Avenue area, including Dominion Square Shopping Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning today through Friday, Oct. 8, weather permitting.
A work zone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this area and drive slowly through the area. Some discoloration of water should be expected, but should be temporary. Should water discoloration persist, contact 540/825-0285
Food Closet Need of the Week
The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. Donations are always needed and appreciated.
This week, the ministry asks for donations of Spam, drinks (Gatorade, bottled water, soda), sugar and feminine products.
ststephensculpeper.net culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook and 540/825-1177.
History Alfresco this week
Swordfish and prime rib, classic rock, local trivia, Culpeper history, great wine and beer and the chance to support a great cause-this is the Museum of Culpeper History’s annual fundraising banquet, ‘History Alfresco’ at Mountain Run Winery this Thursday, Oct 7.
The program runs 5 to 9 p.m. starting with a cocktail hour and then dinner with live music from Bryan Jacobs & Remington Steel. There will be a round of Culpeper-focused trivia, complimentary beer and wine, a short presentation on Culpeper history from local historian and author Eugene Scheel and a silent auction to benefit the museum. Tickets are $75/person.