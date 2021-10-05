Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 5, 2021

Culpeper County Board of Supervisors meets today

The regular monthly meetings of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will be held at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. today, Oct. 5 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

At the morning meeting, the board will discuss and consider awarding contracts for a new fieldhouse at the sports complex and a new HeadStart facility. The board also has on its agenda two resolutions supporting a ban on mandates for COVID-19 vaccines and testing.

See agendas and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.

COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic today at Reva VFD

The local health department will offer COVID-19 boosters (as well as first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna) 1 to 4 p.m. today, Oct. 5 at Reva Fire Department, 18230 Birmingham Rd., along U.S. Route 29 in Culpeper County.

Walk-ins will not be accepted at the event. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone younger than 18.

Those attending the clinic for a booster dose should wear a mask and bring their vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine they received for their second dose.

Jefferson Ruritan Chili Dinner