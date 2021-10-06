Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 6, 2021

Aging Together Lunch & Learn online programLearn to recognize scams and fraud in a Triad series Zoom program at noon on Thursday, Oct. 7.
Presenter Stephen Izaguirre, Northern Virginia community outreach coordinator with the Office of the Attorney General, will give an overview of some of the most common scams that are a threat to millions of Americans and how to protect oneself against them.
Register under ‘upcoming programs’ at agingtogether.org
Tonight’s outdoor hiring event in Orange relocatedDue to the forecast of inclement weather, the Outdoor Hiring Event scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. tonight, Oct. 6 was relocated to the Train Depot, at 112 E. Main St. in the town Orange.
Jobseekers from the community are invited to speak to hiring managers and learn about job openings in manufacturing, food service, administration, healthcare, agriculture, and distribution at this event hosted by Orange County Economic Development and Virginia Career Works Center. 540/672-1238.
Power of Change awards grantsDue to the generosity of more than 30,000 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative member-owners, 22 local organizations were recently awarded grants totaling nearly $93,000.
Through The Power of Change, REC customers round up their bill to the next whole dollar, make a one-time donation or give a set monthly amount. Those donations are then awarded twice each year to nonprofits and charitable organizations throughout the communities REC serves.
Among local grant recipients were: Museum of Culpeper History $2,000; Culpeper Food Closet $5,000; Hospice of the Piedmont, Culpeper County, $2,000; Madison County Library $4,048 and the Paul Stefan Regional Maternity & Education Center, Orange County, received $4,958.82to purchase laptops for six women.
“These awards were made possible because of the contributions made to The Power of Change, REC’s member-funded charitable program,” said REC spokesperson Casey Hollins. “Their generosity has a significant impact on their community as the funds help local organizations provide necessary services.”
Nonprofits looking for funding can submit an application by Feb.10 for the spring 2022 round of awards at myrec.coop/power-change.
Regional Leadership Awards this weekLocal farmer Tom O’Halloran and Town of Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development Director Paige Read are being honored this week with Regional Leadership Awards.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will honor the community and regional leaders at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday, Oct. 7 at its 2021 Annual Meeting, to be held at the Lake of the Woods in Orange County.
Jay Grant, Director of Outreach, Planning and Compliance with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, is featured speaker. Registration is $20 rrregion.org/annualmeeting.
Culpeper Schools announce upcoming division eventsOct. 4–Oct. 9: Eastern View High School Homecoming Week
Oct. 7–Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Meeting, STEM Lab, 3:15-4:15 pm
Oct. 11–Culpeper County School Board Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 5:15-5:30 pm, followed by the CCSB Regular Board Meeting, 6–9:00 p.m.
Oct. 13–CCSB Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, 8:30–9:30 am.
Multi-lingual doctor joins Bealeton office family practiceFauquier Health recently announced Aliona Bortun, MD, has joined its staff and will be offering family medicine services to the residents of Bealeton, Fauquier, and surrounding areas. She joins Dr. Ahmed Fida at the Family Practice at Bealeton.
“I strive to develop long-term relationships with all of my patients. My goals is to provide necessary care for all patients, of all ages. I look forward to working with Dr. Fida and meeting the residents in the Bealeton area,” she said in a statement.
Bortun is affiliated with the American Academy of Family Physicians and is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine as well asin basic life support and advanced cardiac life support. She joins the Fauquier Health team from Spectrum Healthcare Clinic in Dumfries, Virginia. She graduated in 1998 from State Medical and Pharmaceutical University “Nicolae Testemitanu” in Moldova.
Bortun completed her residency training in Family Medicine from the Medical Center located in Columbus, Georgia and is fluent in four languages including English, French, Russian, and Romanian.
“The welcoming of Dr. Bortun to our team will allow Fauquier Health to continue offering expanded access to care for families,” said Mike Poore, Interim-CEO of Fauquier Health. “He nearly 20 years of experience in Emergency and Family Medicine make her a great addition to our team.”
Bortun is seeing new patients in the Bealeton practice, 6200 Station Dr. 540/439-8100.