Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 6, 2021

Aging Together Lunch & Learn online programLearn to recognize scams and fraud in a Triad series Zoom program at noon on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Presenter Stephen Izaguirre, Northern Virginia community outreach coordinator with the Office of the Attorney General, will give an overview of some of the most common scams that are a threat to millions of Americans and how to protect oneself against them.

Register under ‘upcoming programs’ at agingtogether.org

Tonight’s outdoor hiring event in Orange relocatedDue to the forecast of inclement weather, the Outdoor Hiring Event scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. tonight, Oct. 6 was relocated to the Train Depot, at 112 E. Main St. in the town Orange.

Jobseekers from the community are invited to speak to hiring managers and learn about job openings in manufacturing, food service, administration, healthcare, agriculture, and distribution at this event hosted by Orange County Economic Development and Virginia Career Works Center. 540/672-1238.

Power of Change awards grantsDue to the generosity of more than 30,000 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative member-owners, 22 local organizations were recently awarded grants totaling nearly $93,000.