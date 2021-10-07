Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 7, 2021

Lead-poisoned bald eagle rescued

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center recently took in a young Bald Eagle picked up near a landfill in Stafford County after being found down and unable to fly.

In addition to having elevated lead levels, the bird had signs of trauma, including lung bleeding and eye damage. It is not uncommon for birds with high lead levels to fly into buildings, trees, windows, or other stationary items due to the loss of coordination associated with the heavy metal toxicity, the nonprofit rescue stated in a release on Wednesday.

Deer hunting season always bring a dramatic uptick in lead cases, the wildlife center said, asking hunters to please consider switching to non-lead ammunition. Lead contaminates the meat people may ingest and is especially toxic to pregnant women and children.

Poorly-buried gut piles (and animals intentionally left in the field) are continuing to poison wildlife at an alarming rate. Given the damage lead is causing to wildlife, hunters and their families, and the recipients of venison donations, it is time to make the switch to non-lead ammunition, the wildlife center said.