Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 7, 2021

Lead-poisoned bald eagle rescued
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center recently took in a young Bald Eagle picked up near a landfill in Stafford County after being found down and unable to fly.
In addition to having elevated lead levels, the bird had signs of trauma, including lung bleeding and eye damage. It is not uncommon for birds with high lead levels to fly into buildings, trees, windows, or other stationary items due to the loss of coordination associated with the heavy metal toxicity, the nonprofit rescue stated in a release on Wednesday.
Deer hunting season always bring a dramatic uptick in lead cases, the wildlife center said, asking hunters to please consider switching to non-lead ammunition. Lead contaminates the meat people may ingest and is especially toxic to pregnant women and children.
Poorly-buried gut piles (and animals intentionally left in the field) are continuing to poison wildlife at an alarming rate. Given the damage lead is causing to wildlife, hunters and their families, and the recipients of venison donations, it is time to make the switch to non-lead ammunition, the wildlife center said.
“For now, we are working to get this patients lead levels down, treat the inflammation in the eyes and lungs, and hopefully get this eagle back home soon!”
Trail under bridge to close Oct. 11-17
The pedestrian trail under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge near Bealeton will be closed next week as repair work continues on the south-bound bridge over the railroad and Bealeton Road (Route 805), Virginia Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.
The trail, which runs along the north side of the railroad and connects homes on the east side of Route 17 to Route 656 (Remington Road) near Cedar Lee Middle School, will be closed Oct. 11-17.
Under a $4.9 million contract, Caton Construction Group Inc., of Charlottesville, is replacing the superstructure of the southbound bridge, including the deck and railings.
The existing bridge was built in 1948. The new bridge will have two 12-foot wide travel lanes with improved shoulders; the deck will be 38 feet wide from rail to rail. Southbound traffic on Route 17 is restricted to one 12-foot travel lane.
VDOT public hearing for Madison County project
Virginia Department of Transportation invites the public to attend an online design public hearing for the U.S. Route 29-662 intersection improvement project in Madison County.
The proposed $4.8 million project will construct a Restricted Crossing U-turn (RCUT) on Route 29 at Route 662 (Shelby Road). Motorists on Route 662 wanting to make a left turn at the intersection will turn right onto Route 29 and then make a U-turn at a one-way median opening about 900 feet past the intersection.
The new U-turn crossover locations improve sight distance on Route 29, according to VDOT, and is the same project installed at Mountain Run Road and U.S. 29 in Culpeper.
The online meeting will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. Get the link at virginiadot.org/projects/publicinvolvement.asp. VDOT representatives will make a presentation beginning at 5 p.m. A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the meeting. During the meeting, participants may submit questions or comments through the chat feature. VDOT staff will answer the questions after the presentation.
Or, fill out the online comment sheet at the bottom of the virtual design public hearing website, send comments to mail project manager Justin.Warfield@vdot.virginia.gov by mail to: Virginia Department of Transportation Justin Warfield, P.E.1601 Orange Rd. Culpeper, VA 22701 Comments must be postmarked, emailed or submitted by Oct. 22.
A recent Federal Highway Administration study found RCUTs enhance safety, reducing crashes by 28 to 49 percent when compared to a stop-controlled intersection. Crash severity is reduced by 70 percent in fatal crashes, according to the VDOT project page.