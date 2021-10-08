Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 8, 2021

Monster Trucks Live this weekendHot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is back and bigger than ever for two shows at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville at 12:30 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 9 and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Rebecca Schnell, BIGFOOT driver, is the first female driver in Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live! Get tickets at the John Paul Jones box office and Ticketmaster.com

Christmas Basket Program gearing upThe Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program is gearing up for the 2021 season and has applications for recipients ready to be picked up and mailed back.

Get an application at Culpeper Social Services, Culpeper Career Center and Culpeper Food Closet. They are due Friday, Nov. 12.

Monetary donations are being accepted now for the program, enabling socials services to purchase a ham or turkey for each family. The support of businesses, churches and individuals in the Culpeper community keeps the program alive. Want to make a donation? Send a check to P.O. Box 574 Culpeper, VA 22701.

Canned food boxes will also be placed in businesses and schools in November and December. Please buy some extra cans and fill the boxes. All the food collected is given to Culpeper needy families.