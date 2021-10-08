Culpeper area community briefs for Oct. 8, 2021

CCHS Class of ’61 reunion todayThe 50th Reunion for the Culpeper County High School Class of 1961 reunion will be held at noon today, Oct. 8 at the Culpeper Country Club and will include lunch. The cost is $35 per person and will include a choice of two entrees, sides and dessert. 804/360-4794
Culpeper Air Fest this weekendThe Best Little Air Show on the East Coast runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 9 at Culpeper Regional Airport in Elkwood.
Admission is free for all the high-flying theatrics. The main show starts at noon.
Parking is available at Culpeper County High School and Eastern View with complimentary bus transportation to the airport beginning at 8:30 am. The last bus leaves around 3:45 p.m.
Organizers are hoping for a positive weather forecast for the weekend. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 10. Stay tuned to culpepeairfest.com.
The Air Fest STEM program has been a huge success already this week. A great show is lined up along with local vendors and static displays. Performers and lineup are subject to change. The rain date is Sunday.
Sign up for Culpeper Youth BasketballCulpeper Youth Basketball registration for girls and boys ages 6 through 16 will be conducted 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 9, 16 and 23 at the local Buffalo Wild Wings.
Age group participation is determined by a child’s age as of Sept. 1. Registration fee is $125 for ages 7-16 and $50 for 6 Year Instructional Program.
Registrants must present a birth certificate and be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Registration closes Oct. 31. culpeperyouthbasketball.leagueapps.com
Got 2 M.O.V.E! ministry is sponsoring 10 kids for the 6 Year Instructional Program. Donate through the cash app $Got2Move or P.O Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701.
Elections: Witness signature requiredWitness signatures are required on all absentee ballots being cast in the 2021 General Election, according to a release from the Virginia Department of Elections.
If a general registrar finds after examining a returned absentee ballot envelope that the witness signature is missing, the voter will be notified within three days after receipt in the registrar’s office that the ballot requires modification. The voter will have until noon on the third-day after the election (Nov. 5, 2021) to correct their ballot in order for it to be counted.
Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by local registrars by noon on Friday, Nov. 5. If a ballot is personally delivered, it must be returned to the general registrar’s office or drop-off location by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Monster Trucks Live this weekendHot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is back and bigger than ever for two shows at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville at 12:30 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 9 and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10.
Rebecca Schnell, BIGFOOT driver, is the first female driver in Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live! Get tickets at the John Paul Jones box office and Ticketmaster.com
Christmas Basket Program gearing upThe Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program is gearing up for the 2021 season and has applications for recipients ready to be picked up and mailed back.
Get an application at Culpeper Social Services, Culpeper Career Center and Culpeper Food Closet. They are due Friday, Nov. 12.
Monetary donations are being accepted now for the program, enabling socials services to purchase a ham or turkey for each family. The support of businesses, churches and individuals in the Culpeper community keeps the program alive. Want to make a donation? Send a check to P.O. Box 574 Culpeper, VA 22701.
Canned food boxes will also be placed in businesses and schools in November and December. Please buy some extra cans and fill the boxes. All the food collected is given to Culpeper needy families.
Culpeper Toy Closet through Clore English Funeral Home is also gearing up to help social services provide toys to needy families each Christmas. Toy donations can be made at local businesses or Clore English Funeral Home.
Businesses, churches and individuals can also help by adopting families on the waiting list. There are senior citizens, senior couples, single parent families, and large families that need to be adopted. If interested in adopting a family, contact Sue Jenkins at 540/825-7768.
Remington Fall Festival is SaturdayThe 39th Annual Remington Fall Festival will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.
The program on Main Street in the small-town in Fauquier will include more than five hours of live entertainment featuring a special guest, Nashville recording artist Holly Constant. There will be myriad food options for lunch as well as sweet treats like funnel cakes and kettle corn for dessert. RemingtonFallFestival on Facebook.