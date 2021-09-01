Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 1, 2021

CRI presents 3rd Thursday Concert this week—take two
The Reflex will play all the best songs from the ‘80s at this week’s Third Thursday Concert happening 5-9 p.m. this week on Sept. 2 around the Culpeper Depot.
Brought to you by Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., a downtown development organization dedicated to enhancing, celebrating, and enriching Culpeper’s Downtown, the concert was cancelled last week due to rain.
“CRI kicked off their first 3rd Thursday Concert in August of 2002 and 20 years later these events are still going strong,” said 2021 Concert Committee Chairman David Martin. “All music lovers and folks who want to dance, socialize and have fun are invited to the Depot in Culpeper.”
The high-energy En’Novation Band will play 3rd Thursday on Sept. 16, performing hit after hit with stunningly smooth vocals, pitch perfect harmonies, and a high charismatic stage presence.
Advance tickets are $10 at Pepperberries, Museum of Culpeper History and Oak View National Bank 450 James Madison Highway. General admission is also available the day of the event. Kids get in free.
Picnic baskets welcome, but please no pets or coolers. Delicious eats from Bowles Southern Fried; Burnt Ends BBQ; Mi Ranchito Mexican Food and Moo Thru Ice Cream will be on hand to accompany the fun. The kids’ corner will offer lawn games for children. 540/825-4416 or crievents@culpeperdowntown.com or culpeperdowntown.com
Annual shareholder’s meeting Sept. 10
Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises, Inc. will host its annual shareholder’s meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 10.
The purpose of the business meeting is to elect three directors, make proposed amendments to the bylaws and any other business that may come before the meeting.
All stockholders are invited to attend the gathering at Culpeper Ag. Enterprises, located along U.S. Route 29 south of town.
Contact 540/825-5188, 540/825-0599 or by mail at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises, P.O. Box 658 Culpeper, VA 22701 for stock related questions, change of address or stock ownership.
Help with energy bills offered as moratorium ends
Now that residential utility service disconnection moratorium in Virginia has ended, on Aug. 30, Columbia Gas of Virginia reminds customers that many assistance programs are available to help with energy bills and paying down past-due balances.
“Ensuring that customers stay safe and warm in their homes is essential,” said Deborah Davis, Columbia Gas Universal Services Manager in a news release. “Terminating service is always a last resort for Columbia Gas. With the moratorium ending, we urge customers who may find themselves falling behind on their energy bills to contact us to explore the wide array of programs that can be utilized to keep customers connected.”
Among the programs available to help customers in need are: expanded payment plans, fuel assistance through the federal government, emergency energy assistance through DSS, HeatShare and an age and income qualifying program through Community Housing Partners.
columbiagasva.com/assistance or 1-800-543-8911.
Cornhole Tourney at Old Trade
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament from 2 to 5 p.m. (practice begins at 1:00) on Sat., Sept. 18, at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Rd, Brandy Station.
Cash Prize, Regulation Boards, Bracket Style Double Elimination, Family Event outdoors with playground on site. Registration is $30 for each 2 person team. Food and refreshments can be purchased separately from the Brewery.
Cornhole Tournaments will take place monthly on the 3rd Sat. of the month through November. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make the community a better place to live. The Ruritans will donate all proceeds from the tournaments to Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad and Culpeper Thrive Women’s Clinic (formerly Culpeper Pregnancy Center). jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or 540/522-6740.
State Police to accept card payments
Beginning Sept. 7, customers doing business in-person at Virginia State Police offices within the Culpeper Division will be able to pay using a credit or debit card.
Currently customers are restricted to using business and cashier’s checks or cash to pay for services such as fingerprinting and background checks. The ability to use a card to pay for Virginia State Police services will be more convenient for the public and will make processing more efficient, according to a news release.
In-person customers will be able to pay with Mastercard, Visa or Discover, in addition to business and cashier’s checks or cash at the Culpeper Division Headquarters. At the same time, Culpeper Division Area Offices will transition from accepting cash and checks to only accepting Mastercard, Visa or Discover.