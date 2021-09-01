Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 1, 2021

Annual shareholder’s meeting Sept. 10

Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises, Inc. will host its annual shareholder’s meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 10.

The purpose of the business meeting is to elect three directors, make proposed amendments to the bylaws and any other business that may come before the meeting.

All stockholders are invited to attend the gathering at Culpeper Ag. Enterprises, located along U.S. Route 29 south of town.

Contact 540/825-5188, 540/825-0599 or by mail at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises, P.O. Box 658 Culpeper, VA 22701 for stock related questions, change of address or stock ownership.

Help with energy bills offered as moratorium ends

Now that residential utility service disconnection moratorium in Virginia has ended, on Aug. 30, Columbia Gas of Virginia reminds customers that many assistance programs are available to help with energy bills and paying down past-due balances.