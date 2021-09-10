Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 10, 2021

Somerset Steam & Gas Show this weekend
The 45th Annual Pasture Party starts today, Sept. 10 and will run Saturday and Sunday as well on the farm along State Route 231 in the village of Somerset, Orange County.
The agricultural machine extravaganza will feature an exhibit on the 1919 20HP Bessemer Oil Field Engine along with loads of gas and steam engines, models, wheat thrashing, saw mill, straw baling, flea markets, consignments, old world crafts, tractors, a shingle mill, corn chopping, live music, antique cars, Excelisor mill, Tug-4-Fun, food, church, kiddie petal pull, steam plowing and more.
$10 gate donation; 12 and younger gets in free. Registration runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.
Car & Bike Show at Belmont Farm
Come out 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 11 to enjoy crafters, vendors, food, face painting, live entertainment and more at Belmont Farm Distillery in Culpeper County.
Cruise-in Car and Bike Show will be 11 to 2. All makes and models welcome with trophies awarded to the Top 20. The distillery gift shop will open and there will tours and tastings.
Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market
The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market is open 7:30 a.m. until noon Saturdays in the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.
Stroll through the market for locally grown fruit, vegetables, herbs, and vibrant flowers. Taste the very best farm fresh eggs, delicious baked goods, locally raised beef, pork, lamb, and much more. Helpful tips for customers include: review map and corresponding vendor list, masks are encouraged, please maintain physical distancing.
Sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance Inc. CulpeperFarmersMarket on Facebook.
VEC reinstates ‘waiting week’ for unemployment
As of Sept. 5, the unpaid “Waiting Week” for unemployment insurance has been reinstated, according to a release from Virginia Employment Commission.
The “Waiting Week” is the very first week of an unemployment claim. Those applying for benefits must claim the week and meet all eligibilty requirements, but nobody is paid for that first week. The first payable week would be the second week of your claim.
Submit a weekly claim at 1-800-897-5630 or vec.virginia.gov.
In March 2020, Governor Ralph Northam waived the waiting week policy for all Virginia unemployment insurance claimants as part of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency declaration. The reinstatement coincides with the end of temporary Federal benefit programs on September 4, 2021.
Fauquier Health cardio rehab program certified
Fauquier Health Wellness Center is proud to announce the certification of its cardiovascular/pulmonary rehabilitation program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.
This certification is recognition the center’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care, according to a hospital release.
Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems (heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery) and pulmonary problems (COPD, respiratory symptoms) recover faster and live healthier. Exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and families comprise the programs.
To earn the three-year accreditation, the rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies. Certified programs are leaders in the field because they offer the most advanced practices available and have proven track records of high-quality patient care, the release stated.