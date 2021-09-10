Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 10, 2021

Stroll through the market for locally grown fruit, vegetables, herbs, and vibrant flowers. Taste the very best farm fresh eggs, delicious baked goods, locally raised beef, pork, lamb, and much more. Helpful tips for customers include: review map and corresponding vendor list, masks are encouraged, please maintain physical distancing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance Inc. CulpeperFarmersMarket on Facebook.

VEC reinstates ‘waiting week’ for unemployment

As of Sept. 5, the unpaid “Waiting Week” for unemployment insurance has been reinstated, according to a release from Virginia Employment Commission.

The “Waiting Week” is the very first week of an unemployment claim. Those applying for benefits must claim the week and meet all eligibilty requirements, but nobody is paid for that first week. The first payable week would be the second week of your claim.

Submit a weekly claim at 1-800-897-5630 or vec.virginia.gov.