Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept.12, 2021

Culpeper boards to meet this weekThe Culpeper County School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, for its regular meeting in the County Administration Office at 302 N. Main St.
The county Board of Supervisors will hold a Public Works Committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, in the County Administration Office. The board’s Building & Grounds Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m., followed at 10 a.m. with the Rules Committee.
See the agendas and documents online at Culpeper County Boarddocs.
The Culpeper Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the County Administration Office. See the agenda and documents at the town of Culpeper Boarddocs. Watch the meeting at culpepermedia.org/live-stream.
Culpeper Human Services slates retreatThe boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Culpeper Social Services and Head Start will hold its annual board retreat from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15-16 in the conference room at Peppers Grill, 791 Madison Road in Culpeper.
Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting but must follow COVID-19 health screening guidelines and protocol as recommended by the CDC, VDH and governor’s executive orders.
Human Services supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. CHS ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Any individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Doris Clatterbuck at 540-727-0372, ext. 360. Requests should be made a week in advance.
Virtual candidates forum on MondayThe NAACP Orange County Branch is hosting a virtual candidate forum 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
Candidates for Orange County District 3 Board of Supervisors and District 4 School Board will respond to questions provided in advance. Additional audience questions may be asked if time permits. Learn more at Naacpocva.org/events.
Two blood drives Monday in FauquierAn American Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Marshall Baptist Church, 4121 Winchester Road in Marshall.
Another blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., also on Monday, Sept. 13, at Lord Fairfax Community College, 6480 College Drive in Warrenton.
People who come to give blood or platelets through Sept. 30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 30, 2021, at participating Sport Clips locations.
Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Orange board to meet, agency sets hours The Orange County Board of Supervisors will hold a work session at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, prior to its regular meeting at 5 p.m.
The work session will take place in the Gordon Building’s Board Meeting Room, 112 W. Main St. in Orange.
The Orange County Department of Social Services will reduce its lobby hours to 8 a.m. to noon beginning Monday, Sept. 13, through Friday, Sept. 17.
Staff will still be available by appointment and to assist with emergency situations. Citizens needing an appointment or who have an emergency can call 540/672-1155.
Virtual Virginia Cancer Conference
The Cancer Action Coalition of Virginia will host the Virtual Virginia Cancer Conference this week and next, starting Wednesday, Sept. 15.
This year, more than 46,000 Virginians will be diagnosed with cancer. The conference’s goal is to provide education and training to local stakeholders to meet the needs of people living with cancer.
The virtual event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily on Sept. 15, 22 and 29. Conference topics will include COVID-19 Impact on Cancer Screening and Treatment; Health Equity and Cancer; LGBTQ Individuals and Cancer and Cancer Prevention and Screening.
Through live presentations, panel discussions, breakout rooms and networking opportunities, the conference offers health-care professionals, survivors, caregivers and the community the opportunity join together to work toward a Virginia without cancer.
Continuing-education credits are being offered through Virginia Commonwealth University’s Health Continuing Medical Education.
The conference sponsors are GRAIL, INOVA Schar Cancer Center, UVA Cancer Center, VCU Massey Cancer Center, Bristol Myers Squibb, SIMA, Virginia Department of Health, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute/HCA, Centra and Sentara.
Register at https://bit.ly/cacv2021.