Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept.12, 2021

Any individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Doris Clatterbuck at 540-727-0372, ext. 360. Requests should be made a week in advance.

Virtual candidates forum on MondayThe NAACP Orange County Branch is hosting a virtual candidate forum 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.

Candidates for Orange County District 3 Board of Supervisors and District 4 School Board will respond to questions provided in advance. Additional audience questions may be asked if time permits. Learn more at Naacpocva.org/events.

Two blood drives Monday in FauquierAn American Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Marshall Baptist Church, 4121 Winchester Road in Marshall.