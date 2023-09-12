Data center on town council agenda

Culpeper Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the county administration building, located at 302 N. Main St.

The council is expected to act on a request to rezone 116 acres next to the Culpeper National Cemetery Annex on East Chandler Street from residential to industrial for construction of a six-building data center campus and substation.

See agenda and documents on Town of Culpeper Boarddocs and livestream the meeting on Culpeper Media Network.

Pawpaw Festival in Powhatan this weekend

Powhatan State Park will present the inaugural Pawpaw Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 in honor of its 10th anniversary.

The festival will be held at multiple locations throughout the park, featuring acoustic music performances, ranger-led programs and animal presentations.

Pawpaws are the largest edible fruit tree in North America and are enjoyed by both animals and humans. Many species of wildlife also love pawpaws, such as the beautiful Zebra Swallowtail Butterfly, whose caterpillars eat the foliage of the tree, according to a state park release.

“We are excited to debut this event and highlight this wonderful fruit that grows right here on trees in our park,” said Powhatan State Park Manager Amelia Hulth. “We hope to spread more awareness about the pawpaws, the species they attract and educate guests about where these trees can be found in Virginia. We also rely on the vendors to enhance the event with their expertise on various topics.”

Community Supports Board meeting in Madison

Encompass Community Supports (formerly Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services) will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting today at American Legion Post 157, located at 310 Thrift Road in the town of Madison.

There will be a community reception at 3 p.m. where staff will be on hand to discuss services and answer questions, followed by the meeting at 4 p.m.

Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Tammy Keaton at 540/825-3100, Ext. 3146.

Culpeper Walks: Civil War battle comes to town

Culpeper Walks, the museum’s walking tour series, returns at 10 a.m. this Saturday, starting from the Wine Street Memorial Park.

The focus will be the Battle of Culpeper House. Few people know the details of this clash fought in and around the town of Culpeper on Sept. 13, 1863, during the American Civil War, according to a museum release. Learn how violent conflict came to Culpeper's very doorstep during the Civil War and what it meant for the community on this 160th anniversary tour.

The tour will start at Memorial Park, corner of Wine Street and Old Brandy Road, and will last approximately 90 minutes.

Attendees should bring water, wear comfortable footwear and dress appropriately for weather conditions. The registration fee for each walking tour is $12.50, and attendance is limited. For questions, contact John Christiansen, Museum of Culpeper History, at 540/829-5954 and sign up on EventBrite.

Intro to conservation services workshop

Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District, which includes Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties, is hosting a conservation services introductory workshop 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, at Graves Mountain Lodge in Madison County.

Have you purchased new agricultural or forestry land? Have you owned land for some time but just started living there? Have you owned your land for some time but just don’t understand how all of the conservation programs and organizations fit together?

This workshop will feature presentations by the Conservation District, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and Farm Service Agency, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Virginia Department of Forestry, Virginia Outdoors Foundation, Quail Forever and more. There will be representatives from local farmers’ cooperatives, tractor suppliers and other farm and forest services.

Attendees will have ample time for networking with presenters and sponsors, discussing what’s next and beginning to learn the government alphabet soup. The cost to attend is $15; lunch is included. Participants will receive a binder full of resources to use for future reference.

“You chose to invest in agricultural or forestry land in this beautiful area. Come meet all the professionals and programs that can help you manage it,” the release states. For information contact 540/825-8591 or stevier@culpeperswcd.org.

Stroke support group meets today

Fauquier Health welcomes people to join a monthly stroke support group, every second Wednesday of the month at noon, in the Sycamore B conference room of the hospital, located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton.

Join them for informational and supportive conversations about stroke recovery and all other factors that come into play for a family and community coming around a loved one who has experienced a stroke. The meeting will cover an array of topics, including speech, occupational and physical therapies, mental health, exercises, the stroke response team and local resources and partnerships.

JMU welcomes Class of 2027 to campus

James Madison University in Harrisonburg is excited to welcome the class of 2027 to campus this month, according to a college release. The incoming freshman class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 35 states, the District of Columbia and 12 countries around the world, including many local students.

They include: Grace Hillin of Jeffersonton, biotechnology; Margaret Johnson of Locust Grove, kinesiology; Christopher Johnston of Madison, finance; Jenniffer Kilminster of Brightwood, kinesiology; Benjamin Knighting of Rochelle, computer science; Jack Kominek of Warrenton, biology; Julianne LaRosa of Culpeper, computer science; Nina Lee of Barboursville, history; Nicholas Lincoln of Warrenton, kinesiology; Regan Lovell of Locust Grove, political science; Gwendolyn Lumsden of Orange, computer science; Morgan Mahoney of Warrenton, intelligence analysis; Hailey Marquise of Bealeton, elementary education; Bryce McAnany of Warrenton, marketing; Meara McCarthy of Warrenton, business management; Miranda McCoy of Culpeper, health sciences; Emma Megginson of Barboursville, health sciences; Avery Morris of Locust Grove, kinesiology; Seth Nevin-Feliciano of Culpeper, computer science; Natalie Phillips of Warrenton, art; Ada Phillips of Warrenton, general psychology; Clayton Randlett of Warrenton, computer science; Alexander Reebals of Barboursville, secondary education; Caitlin Riojas of Rixeyville, biology; Peter Rummel of Bealeton, kinesiology; Miranda Sanchez Villareal of Culpeper, nursing; William Shanahan of Warrenton, music; Thomas Sheehan of Culpeper, computer science; Aidan Stakem of Woodberry Forest, kinesiology; Elizabeth Stedman of Jeffersonton, nursing; Ian Szymanski of Warrenton, engineering; Joseph Talomie of Warrenton, accounting; Arianna Taylor of Zion Crossroads, media arts and design; Alexander Vance of Warrenton, kinesiology; Julissah Vazquez of Ruckersville, nursing; Avery Vollrath of Warrenton, health sciences; Caleb Walker of Warrenton, computer science; Kaylin Warren of Warrenton, inclusive early child education; Destiny Washington of Culpeper, elementary education; Frank Wesdock of Locust Grove, engineering; Kayla Wiarda of Warrenton, kinesiology; Ayla Wilcox of Jeffersonton, general psychology; Carson Wilkinson of Amissville, biophysical chemistry; Sonnaleise Williamson of Bealeton, chemistry; Nolan Working of Warrenton, industrial design; and Claire Young of Amissville, biology.

Need of the week: lunch foods

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need.

The food needs for this week are for lunch items: canned chicken, canned tuna, ramen, canned soup, peanut butter, jelly and juice boxes.

Drop off donations from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact the culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or call 540/825-1177 and see The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook.