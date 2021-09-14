Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 14, 2021

Now that school is back in session, it’s a great time to get the word out about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, now available in Culpeper and Madison counties.

Free books are mailed to the home of kids monthly from birth until they turn age 5 through this national program sponsored locally The Heights Family Foundation. More than 622 local kids had signed up, but there are plenty more who need to be registered. imaginationlibrary.com/usa/affiliate/VACULPEPER/

Run for Your Life this weekend at Verdun

For the sixth year, the Come As You Are Coalition “Run for Your Life 5K” will take to the cross country course through the woods at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville to raise awareness and support for substance abuse.

The annual event will take off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. Cayacoalition.org has a mission to connect people impacted by addiction to support and treatment resources. The groups also collaborates with community organizations to support local prevention programs in the two counties.