Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 15, 2021

‘Off Our Chests’ authors to visit Madison winery

Featured authors John and Liza Marshall will be on site to share about their book, “Off Our Chests.” offourchestsbook.com

It recounts their journey from cancer diagnosis to healing, hers as a patient and his as medical oncologist and theirs as a couple.

According to Katie Couric, the book is, “An unusually intimate and revealing glimpse into the reality of dealing with a cancer diagnosis.”

Ten percent of the day’s proceeds will benefit Madison Literacy Council adult and family education services. Stop by to meet the authors, buy a copy of their book, and help support the Literacy Council.

Culpeper Museum virtual Dino-Talk tonight

Join the Museum of Culpeper History at 5 p.m. tonight, Sept. 15 for a Dino-Talk virtual panel on Zoom.

Panelists will discuss the presence of women in the field of paleontology, in addition to the study of dinosaur tracks.