Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 15, 2021

‘Off Our Chests’ authors to visit Madison winery
Featured authors John and Liza Marshall will be on site to share about their book, “Off Our Chests.” offourchestsbook.com
It recounts their journey from cancer diagnosis to healing, hers as a patient and his as medical oncologist and theirs as a couple.
According to Katie Couric, the book is, “An unusually intimate and revealing glimpse into the reality of dealing with a cancer diagnosis.”
Ten percent of the day’s proceeds will benefit Madison Literacy Council adult and family education services. Stop by to meet the authors, buy a copy of their book, and help support the Literacy Council.
Culpeper Museum virtual Dino-Talk tonight
Join the Museum of Culpeper History at 5 p.m. tonight, Sept. 15 for a Dino-Talk virtual panel on Zoom.
Panelists will discuss the presence of women in the field of paleontology, in addition to the study of dinosaur tracks.
Featured speakers will be Beth Stricker, Vice President of Exhibitions at the Witte Museum in San Antonio; Dr. Elizabeth Hermsen, Research Scientist at the Paleontological Research Institution; Alana McGillis, scientific illustrator and Dr. Michelle Stocker, Assistant Professor of Geobiology at Virginia Tech. Sign up at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gCVhq5GjTwOEeysPxeY4iQ.
Human Services board retreat today, tomorrow
The boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Culpeper Social Services and Head Start will hold its annual board retreat 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 in the conference room at Peppers Grill, 791 Madison Rd. in Culpeper.
Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting but must follow COVID-19 health screening guidelines and protocol.
Orange Democrats’ annual picnic
The Orange County Democratic Committee Annual Picnic will be held 4 to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 18 at Veteran’s Park Pavilion on Newton Street in Orange.
Fried chicken and soft drinks will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish to share.
Guest speakers will be State Senator Jennifer McClellan and District 30 House of Delegates candidate Annette Hyde. Questions? Contact 540/903-7531.
County committee seats to be filled
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors appoints committees that make recommendations on issues in a variety of areas of community life.
Local residents may have an interest, knowledge or experience needed to serve on a county board or committee, and should inquire at the Administrative Office 540/727-3427 for an application or culpepercounty.gov. All interested parties are encouraged to apply at any time.
Some seats become available during the year due to resignation. Applications for these seats are reviewed during the year. Most committees have terms ending Dec. 31. The deadline for applications is Oct. 1.
The Board of Supervisors makes decisions on appointments during closed session and applicants are notified afterwards.
Seats coming open Dec. 31 are as follows: Agricultural and Forestal District Advisory, 3 vacancies; Airport Advisory, 2 vacancies; Culpeper Economic Development Advisory, 1; Community Policy and Management Team, 1; Economic Development Authority, 2 vacancies; Human Services Board, 2: Library Board – Salem and Jefferson, 2; Parks & Recreation – East Fairfax, Salem, Cedar Mountain, 3: Planning Commission, 3 vacancies and Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board, 1.