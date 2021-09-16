Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 16, 2021

Capital Wing Bikes, Wing & Wheel Show
The 2nd Annual celebration of hot rods and warbirds will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 18 at Culpeper Regional Airport in Elkwood.
Antiques, hot rods, exotics, imports, and moderns, this is an open event for all petrol-heads to come out and show off their cars while World War II planes surround the infield.
Prizes will be awarded in more than 10 different categories at this outdoor program sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force Capital Wing.
Entry is free to the public; bike entries are available for $15 presale and $20 day-of-the-event and car show entries are available for $25 presale or $30 day-of. Additionally, there is a unique opportunity to have your car photographed with the WWII TBM Avenger “Doris Mae” for $40 and spots are limited.
Car check-in will begin at 9 a.m. with gates opening at 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. Judging will begin at 2 p.m. and winners announced at 3 p.m. with the awarding of prizes.
Live music, food trucks, vendors, living history re-enactors, and STEAM activities for kids available all day. The rain date is Sept. 19.
This year, “Bikes, Wings & Wheels” will feature fabulous “pin-up” models meeting with visitors and checking out all the various rides.
Vaccine clinic today at Rappahannock Elementary
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is hosting a flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 16 at Rappahannock Elementary School.
This one-time clinic at 34 Schoolhouse Lane will offer the flu vaccine to anyone aged 3 and older and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12 and older. Both vaccines can be given on the same day.
No appointments are needed and walk-ups are welcomed. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18. Both vaccines are offered at no cost to the patient.
Third Thursday Concert tonight
The high-energy En’Novation Band, of Richmond, will close out the summer’s Third Thursday Concert starting at 5 p.m. tonight, Sept. 16.
En’Novation performs hit after hit with stunningly smooth vocals and pitch perfect harmonies. Get out those dancing shoes; this is one concert Culpeper music lovers should not miss!
Advance tickets are $10 at Pepperberries, Museum of Culpeper History and Oak View National on James Madison Highway. General admission is available at the gate and kids get in free.
Spirit Day at Shawn’s
Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO is hosting Spirit Day all day today at Shawn’s Smokehouse BBQ, 602 Sperryville Pike.
Drive-in movie night at Salem VFDCome out to the Salem Volunteer Fire Department for Drive-In Movie Night show time at 9 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 18 featuring the “The Sandlot.”
The lot opens at 7:30 p.m. and concessions will be sold by Salem VFD. Admission is a suggested donation of $15 with all proceeds to benefit the volunteer fire department.
Councilman to host early voting event
Mayoral candidate Jon Russell is hosting events this week to raise awareness of voting in the November election. Early voting begins Friday, Sept. 17.
At 9 p.m. tonight, Sept. 16, the Culpeper councilman will host a Facebook live town hall on his campaign page to discuss town issues.
Russell will also host an ‘early voting rally’ at Main and Davis streets on Friday morning prior to the registrar’s office opening at 8:30 a.m. State Senator Bryce Reeves and Del. Nick Freitas are slated to attend.
“Last year thousands of Culpeper residents took advantage of early voting. Early voting is here to stay, but even if you are a traditional voter waiting until election day, please join us at the rally,” said Russell in a statement.