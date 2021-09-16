Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 16, 2021

Capital Wing Bikes, Wing & Wheel Show

The 2nd Annual celebration of hot rods and warbirds will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 18 at Culpeper Regional Airport in Elkwood.

Antiques, hot rods, exotics, imports, and moderns, this is an open event for all petrol-heads to come out and show off their cars while World War II planes surround the infield.

Prizes will be awarded in more than 10 different categories at this outdoor program sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force Capital Wing.

Entry is free to the public; bike entries are available for $15 presale and $20 day-of-the-event and car show entries are available for $25 presale or $30 day-of. Additionally, there is a unique opportunity to have your car photographed with the WWII TBM Avenger “Doris Mae” for $40 and spots are limited.

Car check-in will begin at 9 a.m. with gates opening at 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. Judging will begin at 2 p.m. and winners announced at 3 p.m. with the awarding of prizes.

Live music, food trucks, vendors, living history re-enactors, and STEAM activities for kids available all day. The rain date is Sept. 19.