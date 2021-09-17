Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 17, 2021

Public welcome at Culpeper Harvest Days Farm TourExplore the county’s agricultural heritage at this weekend’s free Farm Tour or numerous agricultural sites showcasing everything from bees and honey to lilacs and bison.
Culpeper Harvest Days run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19.
Enjoy farm animals, fresh produce, blooming flowers, live equestrian events, including an ice princess show at Ironwood Farm, music and good food. The welcome center is at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises on U.S. Route 29.
The beautiful Norwegian Fjord horses at Ironwood Farm will star in Ice Princess performances at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily during the Farm Tour. There will be a song, skit, and a meet and greet photo shoot.
culpeperfarmtour.com is sponsored by the Culpeper Dept. of Economic Development. Agriculture is still the No. 1 industry in Culpeper County and the state.
Blood drive today in Brandy StationCulpeper County 2A is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Sept. 17 at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept., 19601 Church Rd.
Please consider donating blood at the second of three blood drives Culpeper County 2A is hosting for the Red Cross this year. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org
Crab Feast Saturday to benefit Groundwork ProjectThe Culpeper Young Professionals are hosting a Crab Feast to 4 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 18, at Mountain Run Winery at 10753 Mountain Run Lake Rd. a mile west of downtown Culpeper just off Rt. 29. Tickets cost $65 per person.
Proceeds will benefit the Groundwork Project, a leadership development, teamwork building and career boosting program for young people held at Verdun Adventure Bound’s Outdoor Challenge Course in Culpeper County.
New business, nonprofit hosts luxury picnicsHoney Brie Picnic, offering luxury picnics, officially launches today, Sept. 18 as a Fredericksburg area nonprofit and small business serving up unique experiences within a 70-mile radius of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
Founder Brianna Nichols is excited to work with patrons to create picnics for parties of two up to 14 guests through her female-owned, Black-owned enterprise, according to a release.
“These unique, stunning picnics are great for many occasions, from intimate proposals to chic birthday parties to small company picnics…Honey Brie Picnics, is proud to provide guests with modern luxuries and nods of nostalgia in breathtaking settings.”
Nichols, with her husband, also created a nonprofit aspect, “Honey, I’m Home Picnics” for service members returning from deployment, provided family reunions at no cost to them, supported with donations.
honeybriepicnics.com @honeybriepicnics, honeybriepicnics@gmail.com and 571/781-2257.
Open house at CTEC on SaturdayCulpeper Technical Education Center will host a community open house from 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 18 so residents can tour the brand new space and consider opportunities to sponsor specific areas in the public trade school.
Career and Technical Education Director Randi Richards-Lutz and Principal Shaun Summerscales will host a founding sponsorship presentation at 10:30 a.m. for any community member who is interested in learning more about CTEC sponsorship opportunities.
Programs offered at CTEC include culinary arts, cosmetology, cyber security, EMT, health care, drafting, building trades, and automotive technology. See culpepertec.org
Cornhole Tournament at Old Trade BreweryThe Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament from 2 to 5 p.m. (practice begins at 1:00) this Sat., Sept. 18, at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Rd, Brandy Station.
Cash Prize, Regulation Boards, Bracket Style Double Elimination, Family Event outdoors with playground on site. Registration is $30 for each 2 person team. Food and refreshments can be purchased separately from the Brewery. The Ruritans will donate all proceeds from the tournaments to Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad and Culpeper Thrive Women’s Clinic