Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 17, 2021

Public welcome at Culpeper Harvest Days Farm TourExplore the county’s agricultural heritage at this weekend’s free Farm Tour or numerous agricultural sites showcasing everything from bees and honey to lilacs and bison.

Culpeper Harvest Days run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19.

Enjoy farm animals, fresh produce, blooming flowers, live equestrian events, including an ice princess show at Ironwood Farm, music and good food. The welcome center is at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises on U.S. Route 29.

The beautiful Norwegian Fjord horses at Ironwood Farm will star in Ice Princess performances at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily during the Farm Tour. There will be a song, skit, and a meet and greet photo shoot.

culpeperfarmtour.com is sponsored by the Culpeper Dept. of Economic Development. Agriculture is still the No. 1 industry in Culpeper County and the state.

Blood drive today in Brandy StationCulpeper County 2A is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Sept. 17 at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept., 19601 Church Rd.