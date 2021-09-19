Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 19, 2021

Ruritans to host Clevenger’s repA representative of the Clevenger’s Corner development in Culpeper County will be featured speaker at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at a meeting of the Jefferson Ruritan Club.
The local community-service organization will hold its monthly dinner, special program and meeting in the fellowship hall behind Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road in Jeffersonton. There’s no cost to attend. Everyone is invited. The evening will begin with a delicious dinner.
The program speaker will be Luis Gonzalez Sr., entitlements manager of Lennar, the company that will be building the new homes in the Clevenger’s Development at Routes 229 & 211.
Gonzalez will speak about the new development. A short Ruritan business meeting will follow.
The Jefferson Ruritan Club helps the community be a better place. Members get to know others in the community while helping the community. The club always welcome new members or visitors, young or old!
There is plenty of space in the Fellowship Hall to socially distance. 540/937-5119 or JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.
Community health & wellness programsPowell Wellness Center in Culpeper is offering free blood-pressure screenings from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 22, in coordination with the Germanna Community College nursing program.
At 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, during National Falls Prevention Week, learn strategies to reduce the risk of injury during a fall. This class will also be held on Oct. 2.
Programs take place at Powell Wellness Center, 1005 Golf Drive in Culpeper. powellwellnesscenter.org. Contact medical programs leader Whitney Propps at 540/445-5388 or wpropps@culpeperwellness.org.
Culpeper schools schedule eventsThe Culpeper County School Board Administration Committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 21 in the School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane.
Sycamore Park Elementary will hold Back to School Night from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22.
Paranormal walking tour is plannedFor nearly three centuries, Culpeper has endured Colonial, Revolutionary, Civil War and modern-day horrors. Join Culpeper Paranormal Investigations from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 21 for a candlelit guided walking tour to hear tales of past lives, famous and infamous.
Guides will help visitors experience the paranormal activity that weaves throughout the historic downtown during this leisurely tour of the haunted streets of Culpeper. At each stop, hear firsthand accounts of the still-lurking dead, investigative reports tracking these phenomenon, and ways to better prepare to connect with those no longer earthbound.
The tour will end with seasonal refreshments at 18 Grams Coffee Lab, for a taste of how “Precision Coffee Makes Coffee Perfect.” Culpeper Paranormal Investigations will also have its equipment on display to show how they approach hauntings.
Come join us, and dare to partake in this Ghostly Adventure. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up on EventBrite Culpeper Ghost Tour Tickets.
Buck Run bridge to get rehab, will close Fauquier roadThe Virginia Department of Transportation will rehabilitate the State Route 735 (Keyser Road) bridge over Buck Run in Fauquier County.
Beginning Sept. 20, Route 735 will be closed to through traffic. Weather permitting, the road will reopen on Oct. 14.
The existing bridge, about 1.3-mile from Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road), was built in 1952 and has a posted weight limit of 16 tons. When construction is complete, the bridge will be open to all legal weight vehicles.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the closure.