Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 19, 2021

Ruritans to host Clevenger’s repA representative of the Clevenger’s Corner development in Culpeper County will be featured speaker at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at a meeting of the Jefferson Ruritan Club.

The local community-service organization will hold its monthly dinner, special program and meeting in the fellowship hall behind Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road in Jeffersonton. There’s no cost to attend. Everyone is invited. The evening will begin with a delicious dinner.

The program speaker will be Luis Gonzalez Sr., entitlements manager of Lennar, the company that will be building the new homes in the Clevenger’s Development at Routes 229 & 211.

Gonzalez will speak about the new development. A short Ruritan business meeting will follow.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club helps the community be a better place. Members get to know others in the community while helping the community. The club always welcome new members or visitors, young or old!

There is plenty of space in the Fellowship Hall to socially distance. 540/937-5119 or JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.