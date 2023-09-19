Culpeper Fiesta Friday at the Depot

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the entire community at the 17th Culpeper Fiesta! This free, family-friendly event in downtown Culpeper will be held 6-10 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 22.

Come on down to the Depot area on Commerce Street for kids activities and to interact with folks from every Culpeper community service agency. There will be seven food vendors serving a variety of Hispanic fare.

The event will open with DJ Rosales, followed by Zumba featuring MFA Studios. Local dancers from the IMAS Academy will dance at 7 p.m. with traditional Tecuanos Mayan Dancers at 7:30. Live music by the Principes Musical MX band will the crowd dancing at 8 p.m. and continues till the party ends at 10.

This is a once-a-year event, so don't miss this very special night presented by sponsors, Encompass Community Supports, UVA Health, Columbia Gas of VA 811 and Healthy Culpeper. See Culpeper Fiesta on Facebook.

Chief Monaco speaking tonight at Ruritan Club

Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Chief Doug Monaco will be the special speaker at the Jefferson Ruritan Club's monthly dinner and meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the fellowship hall at the Jeffersonton Baptist Church, located at 18498 Springs Road in Jeffersonton.

No cost to attend. Anyone is invited. The evening will begin with a delicious dinner followed by the program by Monaco, who will give an update on the current status of Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad along with Q & A. A short Ruritan business meeting will follow.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place. Members get to know others in the community while helping the community. New members or visitors are always welcome, anyone from school age to seniors. Contact 540/937-5119 or see to JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

Dinosaurs at Little Learners this week

Prehistoric dinosaurs of the area will be the theme of this week's Little Learners program being offered at 10:30 a.m. and again at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Museum of Culpeper History, located in the train depot.

For ages 2 to 5, the museum’s interactive series of programming brings fun facts, objects, and activities out of the past to families of today, featuring a craft making activity. Join the Museum of Culpeper History to learn about different dinosaurs in Culpeper then participants will make their own dinosaur track to take home.

This program is FREE thanks to a Power of Change grant from the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. Reserve a spot at culpepermuseum.com, or contact education@culpepermuseum.com, or 540/829-1749.

Culpeper Pride Gayla at Rixey Manor

A local nonprofit striving to build a safe space within the community for LGBTQIA2+ people through outreach, advocacy and support, Culpeper Pride is hosting is a Gayla dinner and silent auction from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Rixey Manor.

Proceeds will benefit the Culpeper Pride Scholarship Fund, a $1000 scholarship awarded to a graduating senior at each of Culpeper’s two high schools for college, technical school, or some other continuing education.

The aim is to make sure that the LGBTQIA2+ youth in the community "know that we are rooting for them, to offer them community based support, and to help them achieve their goals," according to publicity. The scholarship is not solely awarded to LGBTQIA2+ students, however organizers look for students that are members of or have impacted the queer community here in Culpeper.

Tickets and sponsorships for the rainbow tie Gayla are at culpeperpride.org.

Lee for supervisor campaign events

David Lee, candidate for Culpeper County Board of Supervisors East Fairfax District, announced upcoming campaign events.

He will be speaking at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Culpeper Branch NAACP meeting held at Culpeper Business Center on Lovers Lane.

Lee will also be participating in the Culpeper County Candidate Forums, being held by the Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 4 and 5 at Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center. See Davidlee4supervisor.com for details.

Mom2Mom: it's Diaper Need Awareness Week

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared September 18-22 as “Diaper Need Awareness Week.” According to the National Diaper Bank Network, one in two families will experience diaper need, according to a release from Mom2Mom founder Kirstan Knipple.

Since the Culpeper nonprofit formed as a Facebook page in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, it has distributed approximately 23,000 diapers across Central Virginia, for free, along with wipes and personal care items to families in need, no questions asked.

Youngkin’s certificate of resolution declaring Diaper Need Awareness Week stated children go through six to 12 diapers daily during the two to three years they wear them, consuming 14 percent of a low income’s family post-tax income.

“Citizens of Virginia recognize that addressing diaper need can improve the health of children, as well as provide economic opportunity for families and communities to ensure all children and families have access to the necessities required to thrive,” the Governor stated.

The Commonwealth is proud to be home to the Virginia Diaper Bank Network that helps meet that need, he said in the resolution.

See mom2momva.org for local resources.

School Division upcoming events

Calendar of events from Culpeper County Public Schools:

•Sept. 19—School Board Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8 a.m.

•Sept. 20—Yowell Elementary School Back to School Night, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

•Sept. 20—Sycamore Park Elementary School Back to School Night, 6-7 p.m.

•Sept. 21—Virginia School Board Association Legislative Advocacy Conference, Chesterfield, 8 a.m.

•Sept. 21—A. G. Richardson Elementary School Back to School Night and Book Fair Parent Night, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

•Sept. 21—Emerald Hill Elementary School Back to School Night, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

•Sept. 21—Pearl Sample Elementary School Back to School Night, 6-7 p.m.

•Sept. 25—School Board Regular Work Session, CCHS Studio, 6 p.m.

•Sept. 28—Eastern View High School Fine Arts Senior Showcase, auditorium, 6 p.m., free admission.

Tiny Tots Story Time today at library

The Culpeper County Library has doubled the number of its popular weekly story times.

Tiny Tots Story Time is held at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Remaining dates for this month are today and Sept. 26. Enjoy stories, songs and activities especially designed for babies, toddlers and their caregivers.

Preschool Story Time is also now offering two sessions, at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays. Remaining dates for this month are Sept. 21 and 28. Attendees will enjoy stories, songs and activities especially designed for preschoolers and their caregivers.

Music and Movement for all ages will be held at 10:30 a.m. this Friday. This high-energy story time will get kids up and moving with music, dancing, instruments and interactive books and activities.

STEAM Squad for grades 3-5 will be held at 4 p.m. on Sept. 26. The Homeschoolers Builders Club will meet at 11 a.m. on Sept. 27 for free play with building blocks. Register at 540/825-8691