Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 2, 2021

Dolly Parton’s library available locallyNow that school is back in session, it’s a great time to get the word out about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, now available in Culpeper and Madison counties.

Free books are mailed monthly to the home of kids aged birth until they turn 5 through this national program sponsored locally The Heights Family Foundation. As of last week, 622 local kids had signed up, but there are plenty more who need to be registered. imaginationlibrary.com/usa/affiliate/VACULPEPER/

Blood Drive today in WarrentonThe American Red Cross needs blood donations.

A blood drive will be held locally today, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Path Foundation, 321 Walker Dr., Suite 301 in Warrenton.

While summer winds down, the Red Cross is concerned that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant and a potentially active hurricane season may further challenge the ability to collect and meet hospital demand.