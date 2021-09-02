Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 2, 2021

National Day of Service & RemembranceCulpeper National Cemetery is partnering with Carry the Load Foundation for a Day of Service and Remembrance beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.
Happening across the country, the local service project will involve cleaning headstones in the historic Culpeper National at 305 U.S. Avenue in town. Citizens are invited to volunteer to help beautify the grounds of fallen heroes. Supplies will be provided.
Dress code is casual and respectful. Please no open toe shoes or tank tops. No pets. Attendees are asked to be mindful of the weather. Register at carrytheload.org.
Young actors sought for Windmore playAuditions for Windmore Foundation for the Arts upcoming production of Singin’ in the Rain, Jr. will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 4 and again on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the Windmore office, 303 S. Main St, the front of the State Theatre, in Culpeper.
Sign up school aged actors-Middle and High Schoolers are needed to round out the cast. Auditions are open to persons elementary through high school-age.
Rehearsals will be 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays at Lenn Park starting Sept. 12.
Performances will be at 1 and 4 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Epiphany School in Culpeper.
Sign up at windmorefoundation.org
Dolly Parton’s library available locallyNow that school is back in session, it’s a great time to get the word out about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, now available in Culpeper and Madison counties.
Free books are mailed monthly to the home of kids aged birth until they turn 5 through this national program sponsored locally The Heights Family Foundation. As of last week, 622 local kids had signed up, but there are plenty more who need to be registered. imaginationlibrary.com/usa/affiliate/VACULPEPER/
Blood Drive today in WarrentonThe American Red Cross needs blood donations.
A blood drive will be held locally today, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Path Foundation, 321 Walker Dr., Suite 301 in Warrenton.
While summer winds down, the Red Cross is concerned that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant and a potentially active hurricane season may further challenge the ability to collect and meet hospital demand.
In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen blood donor turnout decline by nearly 10% while hospital demand continues to outpace donations, according to a release. This decline is believed to be due to multiple reasons, including the continued effects of the pandemic on blood drive cancellations and donor availability as well as back-to-school preparations for many families.
Make an appointment to donate at RedCrossBlood.org, 1-800-RED CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
For First Fridays, Culpeper downtown open late this weekHead to historic Downtown Culpeper this Friday, Sept. 3 for Merchants Open Late ‘til 8, sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance Inc.
Stroll around historic Culpeper Downtown on the First Friday of each month August through November to enjoy shops staying open late until 8 p.m. Live music, special sales, sip n shop, tastings, refreshments, artists and more.
Culpeper Dept. of Tourism & Economic Development will host First Fridays special programs: Public Piano playing at the Depot from 3-6 p.m., Sandy’s Face Painting at The Frenchman’s Corner parklet from 4-7 p.m., and Jewell Tone Music School Rock Band at the Depot from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
James Madison VFW slates open houseThe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2217 will celebrate its 90th Anniversary at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 4. The Post is located at 19105 Brick Church Rd. in Orange.
Flu shots at GIANT and MARTIN’sFlu vaccinations are now available at all 132 GIANT and MARTIN’S in-store pharmacies.
Grocery store pharmacists will again offer drive-up flu vaccinations in select store parking lots beginning in September.
“Flu vaccinations are reformulated every year so the most effective way to fight the flu is by getting your flu shot annually,” said Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations, The GIANT Company. “With this flu season coinciding with a surge in COVID-19 cases, it’s important for you and your family members to get the flu shot.”
Customers can visit any in-store pharmacy to receive their vaccination now.
Sept. 8 and through Oct. 2, select GIANT and MARTIN’S pharmacies will offer drive-up flu vaccinations where patients can pull into a spot in the designated area of the store parking lot and be vaccinated without leaving their car. Store locations offering drive-up flu vaccinations as well as the dates and times will be available at giantfoodstores.com
In addition to flu shots, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are available at GIANT and MARTIN’S pharmacies to adults 18 and above.