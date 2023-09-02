Library doubles the story time fun

The Culpeper County Library has doubled the number of its popular story times, offering two weekly starting this month.

Tiny Tots Story Time will be held at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. The dates for this month are Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Attendees will enjoy stories, songs and activities especially designed for babies, toddlers and their caregivers.

Preschool Story Time will also offer two sessions, at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., on Thursdays. The dates are Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Attendees will enjoy stories, songs and activities especially designed for preschoolers and their caregivers.

Music and Movement for all ages will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 22. This high-energy story time will get kids up and moving with music, dancing, instruments and interactive books and activities.

Other library youth activities this month will include Story Time STEAM Squad for grades K-2 at 4 p.m. on Sept. 13, with a focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and math. STEAM Squad for grades 3-5 will be held at 4 p.m. on Sept. 26.

The Homeschool Builders’ Club will meet at 11 a.m. on Sept. 27 for free play with building blocks.

Registration starts two weeks prior to the events by calling the library at 540/825-8691.

Ford at Democratic Committee meeting today

Jason Ford, Democratic candidate for Virginia Senate District 28, will be the guest speaker at the Culpeper County Democratic Committee general membership meeting at 9 a.m. today at the Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center.

All are welcome to learn more about the candidate’s vision and priorities for our community. Light refreshments will be served.

Young Professionals Crab Feast next weekend

The Culpeper Young Professionals All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feast will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Mountain Run Winery.

This is the Young Professionals 14th year providing a fun and entertaining event filled with great food, music and refreshments. This year’s event proceeds will be donated to Mom2Mom.

Admission is $85 per person for unlimited crab and low country boil or $10 per person for unlimited hamburgers, hotdogs and chips. Sponsorships are available. See culpeperchamber.com for registration.

Labor Day

holiday closings

In observance of Labor Day, Town of Culpeper offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4. There will be no trash collection in town on Monday; Monday’s trash will be picked up on Tuesday. Trash carts need to be set out by 6:30 a.m. on collection days.

Culpeper County Offices and public schools will also be closed Monday along with the Culpeper County Library. Encompass Community Supports transportation will also be taking a holiday on Monday.

French makes Dean’s List at Germanna

Sarah French of Culpeper was named to the Summer 2023 Dean’s List at Germanna Community College for outstanding academic achievement.

The Dean’s List honors students who have completed at least 12 credits per semester or completed at least 6 non-developmental credit hours for the semester and earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Fine Art Festival upcoming in Winchester

Shenandoah Arts Council (ShenArts) is has announced the inaugural Fine Art Festival, a two-day celebration of visual arts, taking place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 9-10 at the Walking Mall Outdoors, located at North Loudoun Street in Winchester.

Visitors will discover handmade, original works of local, regional and national artists along with live performances and interactive art activities for all ages. ShenArtsFest aims to promote artistic excellence and foster a vibrant arts culture in the region.

Festival goers will have the opportunity to view and purchase unique artwork and watch live demonstrations led by skilled artists. Live music and dance performances will ensure a fun-filled experience for all attendees.

ShenArts, established in 1978, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and enriching the arts in the Shenandoah Valley. Artists at the festival specialize in painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, woodwork and more. See shenarts.org or ShenArts on Facebook.

JMU welcomes

class of 2027

James Madison University in Harrisonburg was excited to welcome the class of 2027 to campus last month, according to a college release. The incoming freshman class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 35 states, the District of Columbia and 12 countries around the world, including many local students.

They include: Paige Adams of Bealeton, who plans to major in general psychology; Valerie Alvarado Alas of Culpeper, who plans to major in music; Nathan Amos of Reva, accounting; Lucy Babcock of Locust Grove, in architectural design; Tavian Barbour of Brightwood, marketing; Marissa Bartley of Culpeper, general psychology; Kasey Blakley of Warrenton, health sciences; Alexander Blanco-Alcala of Warrenton, sport & recreation management; Vanessa Britton of Madison, music; Kayla Britton of Barboursville, nursing; Angelle Campbell of Amissville, nursing; Elle Castro of Culpeper, sport & recreation management; Mary Clark of Barboursville, biology; Cydney Colgan of Warrenton, nursing; Amara Collins of Bealeton, nursing; Owen Corcoran of Warrenton, biotechnology; Francesca Corrales of Culpeper, health sciences; Rebecca Cross of Warrenton, kinesiology; Nathan Dao of Warrenton, computer science; Hannah Davis of Madison, nursing; Avery Deigl of Orange, industrial design; Mia DeJesus of Locust Grove, marketing; Eliah Dojack of Barboursville, international business; Noah Drinkwater of Warrenton, sport & recreation management; Lilia Edwards of Boston, Virginia, marketing; Shannon Faircloth of Warrenton, computer information systems; Jeremey Fox of Madison, sport & recreation management; Matthew Fuerlinger of Warrenton, marketing; Jillian Gallihugh of Orange, theatre; Regan Gastley of Warrenton, communication sciences & disorders; Apple Goers of Warrenton, international affairs; Evelyn Goetz of Warrenton, marketing; Brennan Hall of Locust Grove, engineering; Colton Haney of Pratts, engineering; Katherine Hardy of Warrenton, nursing; Riley Harrington of Locust Grove, elementary education; Peyton Harris of Warrenton, business management; Jordyn Harrison of Bealeton, inclusive early child education; and Preston Hawkins of Gordonsville, health sciences.