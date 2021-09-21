Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 21, 2021

Culpeper Chamber Candidates Forum tonight, masks requiredThe Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will host a forum for town council and mayoral candidates at 6:30 p.m. tonight Tuesday, Sept. 21 at the Daniel Technology Center.

At 6:30 p.m. this Wednesday, Sept. 22, the chamber will host a forum for candidates running for House of Delegates District 18 & 30 as well as Board of Supervisors and School Board for Culpeper County.

Pre-prepared questions will include topics relevant to the community, according to a chamber release. As a reminder this is a forum and not a debate. Candidates will be given the same amount of time and the same questions to answer. They will speak directly to the audience and not to each other.

Due to Germanna Community College mandatory universal mask mandate, all attendees are expected to wear a mask while in attendance. Masks will be provided to those who do not have one.

Food Closet Need of the WeekThe Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

Donations are needed this week of rice and pasta side dishes, canned meat: Spam and Treet and juice boxes.