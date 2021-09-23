Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 23, 2021

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schools each receiving $400 from the local grocer were Sycamore Park Elementary, Epiphany Catholic, Pearl Sample Elementary, Floyd T. Binns Middle and A.G. Richardson Elementary.

In September 2020, Weis Markets invited public, private and religious Pre-K through 8th grade schools to register for the program. Then, families and school supporters linked their Weis Preferred Shopper cards to the school they intended to support and $500,000 was donated in all.

“We are excited to distribute the donations generated through the first year of our Weis 4 School program. These donations reflect the commitment that we share with our customers to the communities where we live and work,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets spokesman. “We are proud to support local schools through challenging circumstances.”

Winery to host book event for Literacy CouncilThe Book World meets Wine World series returns 3 p.m. until sunset this Friday, Sept. 24 to Revalation Vineyards in Madison County.

Featured authors John and Liza Marshall will be on site promoting offourchestsbook.com