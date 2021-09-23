Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 23, 2021

Benefit, car show at MinuteMan MiniMallThe 2nd Annual Fundraiser and classic car show for the Fisher House Foundation will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 25 at MinuteMan MiniMall, 746 Germanna Highway in Culpeper
The business is hosting the event in partnership with local nonprofit Cruisin For Heroes as part of its annual Giant Yard Sale.
There will be a silent auction, music by DJ CHIP, food and a classic car display. Mall vendors will be donating items for the silent auction and 100 percent of proceeds will be for the Fisher House Foundation which provides a “home away from home” for families of patients receiving medical care at military and VA medical centers.
Come out and show support for military heroes and their families. Donate and get details at cruisinforheroes.com
Orange County Chamber forumMeet and hear from candidates for 30th District House of Delegates, District 3 Board of Supervisors and District 4 School Board in Orange County at 6 p.m. tonight, Sept. 23 at Lafayette Station, 26322 Constitution Highway in Rhoadesville. The Forum also will be live-streamed on Orange County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Grocer donates to Culpeper schoolsWeis Markets recently donated $2,000 to Culpeper area schools as part of its first-ever Weis 4 School program.
Schools each receiving $400 from the local grocer were Sycamore Park Elementary, Epiphany Catholic, Pearl Sample Elementary, Floyd T. Binns Middle and A.G. Richardson Elementary.
In September 2020, Weis Markets invited public, private and religious Pre-K through 8th grade schools to register for the program. Then, families and school supporters linked their Weis Preferred Shopper cards to the school they intended to support and $500,000 was donated in all.
“We are excited to distribute the donations generated through the first year of our Weis 4 School program. These donations reflect the commitment that we share with our customers to the communities where we live and work,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets spokesman. “We are proud to support local schools through challenging circumstances.”
Winery to host book event for Literacy CouncilThe Book World meets Wine World series returns 3 p.m. until sunset this Friday, Sept. 24 to Revalation Vineyards in Madison County.
Featured authors John and Liza Marshall will be on site promoting offourchestsbook.com
It recounts their journey from cancer diagnosis to healing, hers as a patient and his as medical oncologist and theirs as a couple. According to Katie Couric, the book is “An unusually intimate and revealing glimpse into the reality of dealing with a cancer diagnosis.”