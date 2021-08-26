Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 26, 2021

Admission is $20 cash per person. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for this 21 and older event. Valid required. There is an ATM on site.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. No outside refreshments, please. Come out for a great evening of music and dancing. All proceeds will benefit the Salem Volunteer Fire Department.

Discover Girl Scouts local eventsGirl Scouts is inviting girls to discover the fun and friendships of joining a local troop. New troops are forming now.

A Discover Girl Scouts Scavenger Hunt will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31 and again on Thursday, Sept. 9 at Sycamore Park Elementary School in Culpeper.

This event is open to all girls in K-12th grades and their amazing adults who want to learn more about enrolling a girl in Girl Scouts and/or becoming a volunteer with the Girl Scouts. Families will learn about the powerful impact Girl Scouting can have on a girl’s life and how to get her started in a local troop.

This event is a free, no-obligation fun time, to ask questions and discover a family-oriented, fun community. Can’t make it? Search for local troops at mygs.girlscouts.org. Get information at info@gsvsc.org or 540/777-5100.