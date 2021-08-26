Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 26, 2021

Carver Regional Black Business ExpoThe historic George Washington Carver Regional High School, AKA The Carver Center, on U.S. 15 in Culpeper County will host a Black Business Expo 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 28.
The rain-or-shine event will feature local Black-owned businesses and food trucks, speakers, awards and entertainment. And check out the lobby exhibit honoring the late Ruby Beck, the distinguished longtime owner of Boxwood House Restaurant & Motel.
Attendance is free to the event sponsored by the GWC Alumni Association.
The Harlem Globetrotters in CharlottesvilleCheck out world-famous basketball tricks and thrills at an appearance by The Harlem Globetrotters at 7 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 27 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.
JPJ Arena has a clear bag policy; doors to the show open at 6 p.m. Attendees are advised to avoid Route 29 South/ Emmet St. Thru- traffic along Rt. 29 between University Ave. and Barracks Rd. should consider alternate routes between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m.
Parking for show opens at 4 p.m. in the JPJ Arena West Lot and JPJ Arena Parking Garage.
Live music at Salem VFDSouthern Persuasion will perform 8 p.m. to midnight this Saturday, Aug. 28 at Salem Volunteer Fire Dept., 13428 Scott’s Mill Rd. in Culpeper.
Admission is $20 cash per person. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for this 21 and older event. Valid required. There is an ATM on site.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase. No outside refreshments, please. Come out for a great evening of music and dancing. All proceeds will benefit the Salem Volunteer Fire Department.
Discover Girl Scouts local eventsGirl Scouts is inviting girls to discover the fun and friendships of joining a local troop. New troops are forming now.
A Discover Girl Scouts Scavenger Hunt will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31 and again on Thursday, Sept. 9 at Sycamore Park Elementary School in Culpeper.
This event is open to all girls in K-12th grades and their amazing adults who want to learn more about enrolling a girl in Girl Scouts and/or becoming a volunteer with the Girl Scouts. Families will learn about the powerful impact Girl Scouting can have on a girl’s life and how to get her started in a local troop.
This event is a free, no-obligation fun time, to ask questions and discover a family-oriented, fun community. Can’t make it? Search for local troops at mygs.girlscouts.org. Get information at info@gsvsc.org or 540/777-5100.
Veterans Day Student Essay ContestThe Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is seeking entries for its 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The annual competition is open to all Virginia middle and high school public, private and homeschooled students.
A winner will be selected from among all middle school and high school entries.
The essay topic is “An American Who Served in The Military following the Terrorist Attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 Who Inspires Me.” Students may consider a member of their family, their community, or a famous man or woman who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces as their subject.
Essays should be 500-750 words in length and utilize interviews and primary sources whenever possible.
Winners will receive a $250 gift card and each of their designated teachers will receive a $100 gift card to purchase classroom supplies. The student winners will also be invited to come to Richmond to read aloud their essays and participate in the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17. vawarmemorial.org/learn/contests-scholarships/essay/ 804/786-2060.