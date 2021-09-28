Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 28, 2021

Local hospital worker notices labored breathing, speaks up for patient
Fauquier Health CT Scan Technologist Jessica Powell recently earned a “Virginians Speak Up for Safety” award presented from Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
The acknowledgement recognizes hospital team members who successfully intervene in clinical situations to protect patients or staff members from potential harm, according to a release from Fauquier Health.
The staff at Fauquier Hospital constantly monitors patients and looks for any alerting signs. Powell noticed something was not quite right. One of her patients was scheduled to receive a follow up CT scan when she noticed they had labored breathing.
It became apparent to the technologist that the patient could benefit from a chest CT, and she quickly recommended that action to the hospitalist physician. The results from the scan showed the patient was suffering from a pulmonary embolism and the interventional radiology team quickly intervened.
“I really appreciate that Jessica, along with all of our imaging team, try hard to make sure that every order is appropriate for the patient’s needs and diagnosis,” said Jennie Williams, Director of Medical Imaging, in a statement. “They truly advocate on behalf of each patient. In this case, Jessica went above and beyond to make sure the patient received the level of care they needed.”
Town Council meetings this week
The Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. today, Sept 28 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St. followed at 10 a.m. with the Public Safety, Public Works, Planning and Community Development Committee.
The Town Council Light & Power and Environmental Services Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. this Wednesday, Sept. 29 in the same location. See agendas and documents at town of Culpeper BoardDocs.
Trump staffer to address Madison GOP Women at tonight’s meeting
Madison County Republican Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 28th at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Rd. in Madison.
Entrepreneur, journalist and FOX commentator Mercedes Schlapp will be the guest speaker. Schlapp served as the Director of Strategic Communications in the Trump administration. The meeting will feature a delicious BBQ dinner with great sides and desserts by members. Dinner $10. Contact 540/923-4109.
Food Closet Need of the Week
The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
Donations are always needed and appreciated. This week, the needs are sugar, 8 oz. lunch meat and 8 oz. sliced cheese. ststephensculpeper.net culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook and 540/825-1177.
Nominate youth athletes for Virginia achievement award
The deadline is Oct. 22 to nominate young athletes for the Hall of Fame’s 2021 Student Athlete Achievement Awards.
The awards are open to all juniors and seniors attending high school in Virginia during the 2021-22 academic year, letter in at least 1 VHSL/VISAA sanctioned sport and have a minimum 3.0 G.P.A.
Once all nominations are received, the Student-Athlete Achievement Awards selection committee will choose 16 finalists for the Hall of Fame’s scholarship awards that will be presented during a reception TBA. Student-athletes may nominate themselves, or be nominated by a family member, coach, administrator, or mentor.
Individuals submitting the nomination form will be asked to provide details that support the student’s achievements in each of the areas of focus; academic, athletic and civic. Additionally, one letter of recommendation and a student essay will be required to complete the nomination process.
Submit nominations to VaSportsHof.com or put in the mail to: Virginia Sports Hall of Fame 249 Central Park Ave Suite 230 Virginia Beach, VA 23462. For information, contact 757/800-1555 or info@VaSportsHOF.com