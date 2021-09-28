Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 28, 2021

Local hospital worker notices labored breathing, speaks up for patient

Fauquier Health CT Scan Technologist Jessica Powell recently earned a “Virginians Speak Up for Safety” award presented from Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.

The acknowledgement recognizes hospital team members who successfully intervene in clinical situations to protect patients or staff members from potential harm, according to a release from Fauquier Health.

The staff at Fauquier Hospital constantly monitors patients and looks for any alerting signs. Powell noticed something was not quite right. One of her patients was scheduled to receive a follow up CT scan when she noticed they had labored breathing.

It became apparent to the technologist that the patient could benefit from a chest CT, and she quickly recommended that action to the hospitalist physician. The results from the scan showed the patient was suffering from a pulmonary embolism and the interventional radiology team quickly intervened.