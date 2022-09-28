Culpeper-area community briefs for Sept. 28, 2022

After Hours Social this week

Join the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and Karaoke Tonight, with Hostess Linda B, for the September After Hours Social.

It all happens 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at Beer Hound Brewery, on Waters Place next to the Culpeper Depot.

Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper training on Zoom

Eight out of 10 suicides show warning signs. Want to learn how to respond?

Join the Mental Health Association of Fauquier County and host Alan Rasmussen, RRCS Prevention Manager, to learn the Question, Persuade, Refer method during a Zoom training at noon this Thursday, Sept. 29.

In this SAMHSA-certified Gatekeeper training, participants will learn to recognize someone at risk for suicide, intervene with those at risk; and refer them to an appropriate resource.

Advance registration required at https://bit.ly/RUOKQPR

Health Department has flu shots

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is now offering flu vaccines at health departments in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties for ages 6 months and older. Walk-ins are welcome.

Each health department has a limited supply of the high-dose vaccine for ages 65+. A parent or legal guardian must be present to provide consent for all minors.

Insurance can be billed for those with coverage and a current insurance card.

For those without insurance, it’s a $30 flat fee, $70 for the high-dose vaccine (while supplies last) and a sliding-scale fee for those who qualify—eligibility requirements apply and proof of income required. For clinic schedules, see vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock-rapidan/flu-vaccines/

New staffers at RRRC announced

Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission based in Culpeper was pleased to welcome John Otto and Matt Tobias to its staff earlier in September.

Otto serves as GIS Planner I with a primary focus on the Commission’s GIS program, Rural Transportation and Hazard Mitigation planning efforts, according to an RRRC newsletter.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Geography from Stephen F. Austin University, with previous experience as a GIS Analyst for the City of Fayetteville, N.C., as a Route Planning Specialist for Culpeper County Public Schools and in the private sector.

Tobias joins the local agency as an AmeriCorps VISTA member for a one-year term and will work with Foothills Housing Network with an initial focus on training opportunities and equity initiatives. He will also continue the work of Olivia Samimy, a previous VISTA member whose term ended in August, the newsletter stated. Tobias has a Bachelor of Arts in History from Brigham Young University.

Latinas in Aviation Global Festival

In Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the public is invited to join the Dept. of Parks & Recreation College Park Aviation Museum and Airport in presenting Latinas in Aviation Global Festival, taking off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 1 at 1985 Corporal Frank Scott Dr. in College Park, Md.

At the family-friendly event, over 15 aviation professionals featured in Fig Media’s Latinas in Aviation book will fly into College Park Airport—also known as the Field of First because it has held many “first” events.

The pilots will personally share their unique experiences and passion for aviation and provide mentoring opportunities to the community, according to a release Prince George’s County Parks & Rec. The department is partnering with Latinas in Aviation to launch a second edition book featuring Maryland Latinas in the aviation industry.

“The museum is excited to be hosting the Latinas in Aviation Global Festival again. This year there will be much more aviation activities for our community,” said Museum Director Kevin Cabrera. “We hope to see you come out and enjoy all the festivities and be inspired by the magic of flight.”

There will be a ribbon-cutting, author panels and presentations, Latinas in Aviation book signing, mentorship circles, scholarship opportunities, and more.

Jacqueline S. Ruiz is creator of the Latinas in Aviation movement and author of 25 books. She is an international speaker and sports pilot, who took her affinity for flying and elevating Latinas involved in the industry to new heights with this partnership.

“It is my honor to partner...to elevate Latinas in the field of aviation and inspire our community,” said Ruiz. “It’s exciting to see how the second annual festival unfolds to reach more people and motivate the next generation of Latinas to get involved in this amazing industry.”

RRCS 50-year public celebration at Rock Hill Farm

Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services invites the public to join them in celebrating 50 years of serving the community.

An anniversary event will be held 5-7:30 p.m.t this Thursday, Sept. 29 at Rock Hill Farm, 14461 Norman Rd. in Culpeper. The event is free and open to all.

Learn about the agency’s comprehensive services for mental health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, substance house, housing, case management, aging and children’s programs and services.

The celebration will feature cuisines from around the globe by Albana’s Tavern, Café Torino & Bakery, El Agave, Pimenta and Pinto Thai and festive mocktails by Mobile Mixology.

Wes Iseli of Party Magic will be there wowing crowds and there will be rock-painting for the kids. Stick around to hear heartwarming testimonials and more. Register at rrcsb.org.

DMV unveils new EZ Haul permitting for overweight trucks

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles in partnership with Virginia Department of Transportation is proud to announce EZ Haul, the commonwealth’s new system for permitting oversize/overweight loads to travel the Commonwealth’s roads and highways.

EZ Haul is a streamlined, user-friendly replacement of the previous system for obtaining hauling permits, according to a DMV release. Transport companies can expect: overall system enhancements and an improved permitting process; automated routing, including a robust map and larger routable road network; up-to-date construction, maintenance and other traffic restrictions; and increased self-issue capabilities, the release stated.

“The end result of the new EZ Haul system is increased flexibility for heavy haul operators and a more efficient flow of goods and materials throughout Virginia,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford.

“A strong economy relies on businesses being able to keep goods moving safely without interruption,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen C. Brich, P.E. “The new EZ Haul system is a strong step forward to allow businesses to efficiently travel Virginia roadways, while easing the process for acquiring necessary hauling permits.”

A hauling permit is a document that plans and authorizes movement of overweight and/or oversize vehicle configurations over the state highway system. Each permit contains routing information, travel regulations and safety requirements. EZ Haul is a collaborative effort of DMV, VDOT, and product vendor ProMiles Software Development Corporation. dmv.virginia.gov/general/#hauling.asp.