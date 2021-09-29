Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 29, 2021

The program will include dinner by Cap’n Corbin’s Seafood, music by AP Project and a silent auction. Oyster Fest is the clinic’s largest fundraiser, and the proceeds, along with other donations, comprise two thirds of the its budget.

Event tickets and sponsorships are at freeclinicofculpeper.org/news-events/annual-oyster-fest/ Questions? Contact tlagraffe@culpeperwellness.org

Local warbirds at Wings & Wheels in DelawareThe Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, based at Culpeper Regional Airport, will bring its unique “art deco” Fairchild F24 WWII warbird to the “Wings and Wheels” event this Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, Delaware.

The Capital Wing will also be flying its WWII Stinson L-5 Sentinel and Boeing PT-17 Stearman biplane. The Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation will have its North American B-25 twin-engine twin-tail WWII bomber Panchito flying overhead. Warbird rides will be available.