Culpeper area community briefs for Sept. 29, 2021

Third Thursday Concert this weekHigh-energy En’Novation will finish out this summer’s abbreviated Third Thursday Concert Series from 5 to 9 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 30 down at the Culpeper Depot.
The Richmond-based band is made up of extremely well-seasoned singers and musicians that have decades of combined experience. En’Novation performs hit after hit with stunningly smooth vocals, pitch perfect harmonies, and a high charismatic stage presence.
Bring friends, family & a lawn chair! Lawn games for kids! Food vendors will include Burnt Ends BBQ LLC, MooThru Mobile Warrenton, Mi Ranchito Mexican Food and Bowles Southern Fried. Please remember no pets and no coolers, but picnic baskets are welcome! Kids get in free. Admission for adults is $10.
Culpeper Cycling Century this weekendThe 14th Annual Culpeper Cycling Century will be held this Saturday, Oct. 2.
Racers can choose between 30, 60 or the ultimate challenge—100 miles of scenic countryside roads winding through beautiful Culpeper, Madison and Fauquier counties.
The bike ride will benefit then nonprofit Culpeper Recreation Foundation Inc. as it strives to achieve a mission of promoting recreation within the county.
COVID-19 protocols will be followed for participants safety so please bring a mask for sign-in. A Check-In & Go procedure will be in place with 100 milers checking in from 7-7:50 a.m.; 60 milers from 8-8:50 a.m. and 30 milers from 9-9:50 a.m.
The new check-in location is Eastern View High School – 16332 Cyclone Way in Culpeper. CulpeperCyclingCentury.com.
CCHS Class of ’61 reunion plannedThe 50th Reunion for the Culpeper County High School Class of 1961 reunion will be held at noon on Oct. 8 at the Culpeper Country Club and will include lunch.
Since the last two gatherings were cancelled due to the pandemic, some classmate contact information is no longer valid.
Reunion planers are hoping that class members and local residents will spread the word about the upcoming reunion.
The cost is $35 per person and will include a choice of two entrees, sides and dessert. If anyone should anyone have questions, contact Jane Pote Fulgham at 804/360-4794.
Oktoberfest Saturday in RappahannockThe 2nd Annual Oktoberfest will be held 4 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 2 located on the 12-acre campus of Wakefield Country Day School in Huntly, Rappahannock County.
All are welcome to attend this family-friendly event, featuring festive live German and Austrian music by the Edelweiss Band. Food will be available for purchase from a German-inspired bar, dessert, and dinner menu. Featured beer will be a traditional Oktoberfest from Far Gohn Brewing Company of Culpeper, and an Optimal Wit from Port City Brewing Company in Alexandria.
Children of all ages are invited to play in the kinder zone area, available with multiple bounce houses, art and crafts booths, face painting, hair braiding, balloon art, potato sack races, pumpkin rolling contests, musical chairs, and more. The entire event takes place outdoors, and for safety, activities are distanced throughout. A Bavarian costume contest will take place with the winners being crowned Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest 2021.
Tickets are $8 at the door— unless for those who arrive in full (yes, top to bottom) Bavarian attire in which case, entry is free. Get tickets at wcdsva.org/Oktoberfest.
All WCDS events are run by a team of dedicated volunteers dedicated to supporting the student body. Wakefield Country Day School is a non-profit, preschool-12th-grade independent school at 1059 Zachary Taylor Highway. Look for the blue and white flags. The Tapping of the Keg Ceremony begins at 4 p.m.
10th Annual Oyster Fest this weekendAfter a year’s hiatus, the Free Clinic of Culpeper is pleased to again hold its Oyster Fest fundraiser happening 4 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 2 at Rock Hill Farm, a full service event venue in Culpeper County.
This evening event helps support clinic services that provide lifesaving medical care and prescriptions to community members in need who do not have health insurance.
The program will include dinner by Cap’n Corbin’s Seafood, music by AP Project and a silent auction. Oyster Fest is the clinic’s largest fundraiser, and the proceeds, along with other donations, comprise two thirds of the its budget.
Event tickets and sponsorships are at freeclinicofculpeper.org/news-events/annual-oyster-fest/ Questions? Contact tlagraffe@culpeperwellness.org
Local warbirds at Wings & Wheels in DelawareThe Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, based at Culpeper Regional Airport, will bring its unique “art deco” Fairchild F24 WWII warbird to the “Wings and Wheels” event this Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, Delaware.
The Capital Wing will also be flying its WWII Stinson L-5 Sentinel and Boeing PT-17 Stearman biplane. The Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation will have its North American B-25 twin-engine twin-tail WWII bomber Panchito flying overhead. Warbird rides will be available.
The Fairchild F24 puts class back in classic warbirds, instantly recognizable from its big, gull-like yellow wings. The Capital Wing airplane is one of only five of its type still airworthy in the U.S. and the only one known to be flying rides for the public. The Fairchild carries up to three passengers and is ideal for families with children over the age of 12.
Purchase rides in advance at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/. Any unsold flights will be available for purchase onsite Saturday.
The U.S. Naval Academy parachute jump team will be performing, there will be a large WWII re-enactor encampment and the Historical Vintage Car Club of Delaware will host a car show.
The Capital Wing is an all-volunteer non-profit organization based in Culpeper, VA with over 100 members and is a Unit of the Commemorative Air Force whose mission is to educate, inspire, and honor through flight and living history experiences.